Home Laptops PC News First-ever M3 Macs could arrive this year, but it won’t be Mac Mini or high-end Macbook Pro

First-ever M3 Macs could arrive this year, but it won’t be Mac Mini or high-end Macbook Pro

If you’ve been waiting for the new M3-powered MacBook Pro to come out, then there’s bad news for you as it isn’t likely to arrive until next year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 09:41 IST
Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials: Check deals on Dell, Acer, Asus and more
The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more. 
1/6 The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more.  (Pexels)
Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut.
2/6 Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut. (Amazon)
Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
3/6 Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
4/6 Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15. 
5/6 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 2023's Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials have been revealed and you can avail huge benefits on these powerful gaming machines. So, start filling your cart because the sale starts at midnight!  (Amazon)
MacBook
View all Images
Apple could begin the rollout of the M3 SoC starting with the MacBook Air in October. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's development for the M3 chip seems to be in full swing as previous reports claimed that M3-powered Macs could see the light of day in October this year. Now, another report hints at the possible models that could be launched. Shifting to Apple Silicon has been a major gamble for the Cupertino-based company, but one that seems to have paid off as its in-house chipsets are offering a great balance of power and efficiency.

On July 17, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his newsletter. revealed that Apple is planning to make the jump to its M3 chip later this year with the launch of new Macs. Now, the journalist has shed some light on the finer details.

Apple's M3-powered Macs

In his latest Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), Gurman claimed that while M3-powered Macs could be introduced in October this year, it is unlikely that those models would include the M3 Mac Mini or the high-end MacBook Pro.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Gurman said, “it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming”, highlighting that the Mac Mini or the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro would not be among the first wave of M3 Macs that will make their debut this year. He also noted that the M2-powered Mac Mini came out two years after the launch of the M1 version, which could mean Apple does not think these models need a refresh every single year.

Both these machines could be powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips and a launch earlier than late 2024 is not expected, as per Gurman.

Which M3 Macs could come out?

According to Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce the M3 SoC starting with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the top-end MacBook Pros are not expected to make the jump at this time. The M3 chip could be on its way and we could see the new Macs in October, shortly after Apple's Fall event.

Apart from the Macs, a new iPad powered by M3 SoC is also expected, starting with the iPad Pros featuring OLED displays that could arrive next year. While Gurman has also hinted at an iPad Air with boosted specs being in the works, there's little known about the launch timeline.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 08:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets