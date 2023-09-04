iPhone 15 Ultra: Could a 5th iPhone be on the way?

Could it be possible for a 5th iPhone to debut this year when the iPhone 15 series launches at the Apple Wonderlust event? Here’s what rumours say about the potential iPhone 15 Ultra launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 13:30 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
The iPhone 15 series is set to debut at the Apple event on September 12 and rumours are raging about the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Over the past few years, Apple has been lenient when it comes to iPhone releases. The company only released up to three iPhones per year until the launch of iPhone 12, which saw four models being simultaneously unveiled, alongside the iPhone SE 2020 which launched a few months prior. Since then, four has become the new normal for Apple, with the Cupertino-based tech giant killing off the iPhone 13 Mini and introducing a bigger iPhone 14 Plus last year in its place.

However, could it be possible that a 5th iPhone debuts this year when the iPhone 15 series launches at the Apple Wonderlust event?

iPhone 15 Ultra: Is it on the way?

A tipster known as Majin Bu revealed information about a potential iPhone 15 Ultra. In an X post, the tipster claimed, “Based on the information I was able to obtain, we could see changes in the lineup of the new iPhone 15.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to his post, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. However, unlike every year, this would not be the top-end iPhone model. Instead, Apple could also bring out an iPhone 15 Ultra that would get 8GB of RAM and up to 2TB of maximum storage. The iPhone 15 Ultra would also reportedly get “much better camera features” than the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, it is said to come at a cost as it would be priced $100 higher than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which itself is reported to get a $100-$200 price hike.

However, surprisingly, as soon as the post went up, the tipster backtracked on his own claims and mentioned, “I personally know for sure that two 6.7-inch different models have been tested, but I don't think both will actually be released”.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman further put these rumours to bed when he announced in an X post, “There's only one new high-end 6.7 inch iPhone. No Pro Max and Ultra this year. Perhaps next year as I wrote in February.”

The reports about a potential iPhone 15 Ultra are not new. As soon as the iPhone 14 series debuted, Gurman reported that Apple could change its naming strategy for next year's iPhones to match its new high-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ulta. Consequentially, the top-end model of the iPhone 15 series would be named iPhone 15 Ultra.

However, Gurman's recent claim has put these rumours to rest. So, will we see an iPhone 15 Ultra announced at the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12? It is unlikely.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 13:20 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Ultra: Could a 5th iPhone be on the way?
