Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about.

Apple 2023 event is just around the corner, and everyone is buzzing with excitement. People are eager to find out what Apple has in store for them this time around. One big reveal that everyone's talking about is the new iPhone 15 series. It's rumoured that there will be four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. One exciting change might be the use of titanium frames for the "Pro" models instead of stainless steel. The Apple event will kick off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, and you can watch it live on YouTube, Apple's website, or the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

Apart from the iPhones, we are also expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and maybe even a new iPad mini 7 - chances of the last product are very remote. But the star of the show will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a powerful new periscope zoom. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce these exciting products at the upcoming event. Let's dive into what we know about the 2023 Apple event and the hottest rumours about the devices that could steal the spotlight. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Series

The main attraction at the Apple September event is, of course, the iPhone. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 will inherit some features from the iPhone 14 Pro, like a powerful 48MP camera and Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a boost with the A17 Bionic chip, making it super fast. However, this upgrade might come with a higher price tag. The new iPhones could also feature a cool Action Button, replacing the mute switch, and all the iPhone models may switch to USB-C for faster charging. Wireless charging could become more accessible too. Also read: Best time to buy a new iPhone 15? Here is when to buy an Apple phone at its cheapest

iPhone 15 prices: Expected

iPhone 15 price: $799

iPhone 15 Plus price: $899

iPhone 15 Pro price: If it gets a $100 hike, it will start from $1099

iPhone 15 Pro Max price: If it gets a $200 hike, it will start at a massive $1299.

Apple event 2023: Apple Watch Series 9

Another exciting announcement could be the Apple Watch Series 9. Details about it are scarce, but we can expect some improvements over the Series 8. There's no sign of an Apple Watch Ultra 2, but Apple is reportedly working on adding blood sugar and blood pressure sensors.

Apple event 2023: AirPods with USB-C

While there might not be a brand-new version of AirPods, we could see a change in their charging cases. Apple might replace the Lightning connector with USB-C, aligning with the iPhone's rumoured switch.

Apple event 2023: Other Surprises:

Apple might have more up its sleeve. Rumours are swirling about new MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, and a 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip. New iPads are also in the works, with the iPad mini 7 likely making an appearance. There's even talk of a HomePod with a display and AirPods Max 2. Additionally, if the Apple VR/VR headset previewed at WWDC 2023 isn't fully revealed, we might get more details in September.

So, get ready for an exciting Apple event, where you will see the future of iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly some surprises that Apple has been keeping secret.