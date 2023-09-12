Icon
Home Tech News Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 13:54 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
Apple event 2023
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
Apple event 2023
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
Apple event 2023
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
Apple event 2023
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
Apple event 2023
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
Apple event 2023
View all Images
Apple event 2023: Apple's 2023 event is approaching, with rumors of the new iPhone 15 series and other exciting product reveals. (Bloomberg)

Apple 2023 event is just around the corner, and everyone is buzzing with excitement. People are eager to find out what Apple has in store for them this time around. One big reveal that everyone's talking about is the new iPhone 15 series. It's rumoured that there will be four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. One exciting change might be the use of titanium frames for the "Pro" models instead of stainless steel. The Apple event will kick off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, and you can watch it live on YouTube, Apple's website, or the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

Apart from the iPhones, we are also expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and maybe even a new iPad mini 7 - chances of the last product are very remote. But the star of the show will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a powerful new periscope zoom. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce these exciting products at the upcoming event. Let's dive into what we know about the 2023 Apple event and the hottest rumours about the devices that could steal the spotlight. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Series

The main attraction at the Apple September event is, of course, the iPhone. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 will inherit some features from the iPhone 14 Pro, like a powerful 48MP camera and Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a boost with the A17 Bionic chip, making it super fast. However, this upgrade might come with a higher price tag. The new iPhones could also feature a cool Action Button, replacing the mute switch, and all the iPhone models may switch to USB-C for faster charging. Wireless charging could become more accessible too. Also read: Best time to buy a new iPhone 15? Here is when to buy an Apple phone at its cheapest

iPhone 15 prices: Expected

iPhone 15 price: $799

iPhone 15 Plus price: $899

iPhone 15 Pro price: If it gets a $100 hike, it will start from $1099

iPhone 15 Pro Max price: If it gets a $200 hike, it will start at a massive $1299.

Apple event 2023: Apple Watch Series 9

Another exciting announcement could be the Apple Watch Series 9. Details about it are scarce, but we can expect some improvements over the Series 8. There's no sign of an Apple Watch Ultra 2, but Apple is reportedly working on adding blood sugar and blood pressure sensors.

Apple event 2023: AirPods with USB-C

While there might not be a brand-new version of AirPods, we could see a change in their charging cases. Apple might replace the Lightning connector with USB-C, aligning with the iPhone's rumoured switch.

Apple event 2023: Other Surprises:

Apple might have more up its sleeve. Rumours are swirling about new MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, and a 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip. New iPads are also in the works, with the iPad mini 7 likely making an appearance. There's even talk of a HomePod with a display and AirPods Max 2. Additionally, if the Apple VR/VR headset previewed at WWDC 2023 isn't fully revealed, we might get more details in September.

So, get ready for an exciting Apple event, where you will see the future of iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly some surprises that Apple has been keeping secret.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 10:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

Apple event
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 8 hours to go for the arrival of iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear

Trending Stories

Apple event
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 8 hours to go for the arrival of iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 8 hours to go for the arrival of iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more
    Apple event
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon