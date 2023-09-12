Icon

Apple event 2023: Check the expected iPhone 15 series prices in the US

Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 series launch is slated for today. Ahead of that, check the prices of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the US.

1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple 2023 event: What are the expected prices for the iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models? (AFP)

Apple event 2023: Excitement is building as the Apple iPhone 15 series launch is all set to happen later today. Fans can't wait to explore the latest iPhones' new features and find out what they will be priced at. The official prices will be disclosed at Apple's event tonight, on September 12. So, what might these new iPhones set you back by? While there's been talk about possible prices for the upcoming iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Max models, it's important to remember these are just rumors. Let's dive into what the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US are likely to be.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price in US

The iPhone 15 will come in a 6.1-inch size, just like the iPhone 14. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will be even bigger at 6.7 inches. All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port instead of the familiar Lightning port. Excitingly, the Dynamic Island will be available on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This means the iconic notch, present since the iPhone X, might be gone for a cleaner look. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

As for pricing, it's uncertain, but it's unlikely the standard iPhone 15 will see a price hike. The starting price for the entry-level iPhone 15 may begin at $799 based on the iPhone 14's pricing. Here's what we anticipate iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price in US will be:

iPhone 15 - 128GB - $799

iPhone 15 - 256GB - $899

iPhone 15 Plus - 128GB - $899

iPhone 15 Plus - 256GB - $999

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price in US

The iPhone 15 Pro will also be 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come at the larger 6.7-inch size. Apple usually saves premium features for the Pro models, which justifies a higher price. Expect minor design updates, like slimmer curved bezels and a new titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. A redesigned "mute" button may double up as an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be the upgraded 3-nanometer A17 chip for more speed and efficiency. Like the standard iPhone 15 models, they'll shift to USB-C, but the Pro lineup will have a faster USB-C port. The Pro Max may include a superior telephoto camera lens.

When it comes to pricing, it's a bit uncertain this year. Some reports suggest Apple might increase the prices. So, what will iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US be? Jeff Pu, an analyst, predicts the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099. Others, like DigiTimes, say both Pro models may be $100 more expensive than before, placing the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299.

There's also talk of increased storage capacity. The iPhone 15 Pro models might support up to 2TB, double what the iPhone 14 Pro offered. They might even start at 256GB instead of 128GB.

Remember, these are just expectations and rumors. To find out the real prices, tune in toApple event 2023 tonight.

Apple 2023 Event: Details

Apple event start date: September 12, 2023

Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)

Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US.

