What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out

Apple Event 2023: After months of anticipation, the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone series is imminent. The rumours about the iPhone 15 series started surfacing as early as last year, just after Apple unveiled its iPhone 14. Now, the launch is in sight, and we're awaiting announcements on four iPhone models that Apple is planning to launch at its Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12 - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although there were earlier reports of a possible fifth iPhone launching this year, this isn't likely to be the case anymore. However, Apple could yet announce the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra' as their ‘One more thing'. This launch comes at a time when the smartphone industry is going through a slump. iPhone shipments have hit the lowest figure in the last decade, with Apple acknowledging issues while selling iPhones in the US. Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier confirmed a drop in iPhone sales revenue, which went down from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. Therefore, the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 could prove to be just what Apple needs to kickstart the iPhone sales again.

Although it is expected to be the highlight of the event, the iPhone 15 series is not the only announcement that Apple is expected to make tomorrow. From iPhone 15, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to Apple Watch Ultra 2, here's everything to expect tomorrow at the Apple Wonderlust event.

What to expect from Apple Event tomorrow: All the likely announcements

1. iPhone 15 series - The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple is likely to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 variants are tipped to get features such as Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and USB Type-C, while the Pro variants are expected to feature an action button and a titanium frame. Moreover, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera with 5X-6X zooming capabilities.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 - Apple's next smartwatch has been tipped to get subtle upgrades. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes, and will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC, and a handful of new health sensors including Electrodermal Activity (EDA) Apple Watch Series 9 could also get a new pink colourway.

3. Apple Watch Ultra 2 - As per reports, Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is tipped to largely remain similar to the current model, it could also get the S9 chip under the hood. However, unlike last year, it is expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new ‘dark titanium' finish in the works.

4. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C - Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are also set to benefit from this change. AirPods Pro 2, which was announced at Apple's Far Out event last year, will now get a new USB Type-C charging port at the bottom.

5. Cases, watchbands, and cables - Reports have also claimed that Apple will get rid of its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched, braided cables for its iPhones.

iOS 17 rollout

While iOS 17 was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, it is still in the beta phase and not available to the public. Now, Apple is expected to finally roll out its latest iPhone operating system globally around the same time as the launch of the iPhone 15. New iPhones always ship with the latest iOS version, therefore, the announcement could come at the Wonderlust event on September 12.

iOS 17 is set to bring several new features to iPhones such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and changes to Phone, Messages, Health, and other apps.