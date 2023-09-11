Home Tech News What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out

What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out

Apple 2023 Event: From iPhone 15, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to Apple Watch Ultra 2, here’s what to expect tomorrow at the Apple Wonderlust event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 10:12 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
iPhone 14 Pro
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
What to expect from Apple Event tomorrow: iPhone 15 to launch alongside Apple Watch Series 9, and Ultra 2 at the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple Event 2023: After months of anticipation, the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone series is imminent. The rumours about the iPhone 15 series started surfacing as early as last year, just after Apple unveiled its iPhone 14. Now, the launch is in sight, and we're awaiting announcements on four iPhone models that Apple is planning to launch at its Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12 - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although there were earlier reports of a possible fifth iPhone launching this year, this isn't likely to be the case anymore. However, Apple could yet announce the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra' as their ‘One more thing'. This launch comes at a time when the smartphone industry is going through a slump. iPhone shipments have hit the lowest figure in the last decade, with Apple acknowledging issues while selling iPhones in the US. Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier confirmed a drop in iPhone sales revenue, which went down from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. Therefore, the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 could prove to be just what Apple needs to kickstart the iPhone sales again.

Although it is expected to be the highlight of the event, the iPhone 15 series is not the only announcement that Apple is expected to make tomorrow. From iPhone 15, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to Apple Watch Ultra 2, here's everything to expect tomorrow at the Apple Wonderlust event.

What to expect from Apple Event tomorrow: All the likely announcements

1. iPhone 15 series - The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple is likely to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 variants are tipped to get features such as Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and USB Type-C, while the Pro variants are expected to feature an action button and a titanium frame. Moreover, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera with 5X-6X zooming capabilities.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 - Apple's next smartwatch has been tipped to get subtle upgrades. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes, and will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC, and a handful of new health sensors including Electrodermal Activity (EDA) Apple Watch Series 9 could also get a new pink colourway.

Also Read: Date to price, everything we know about Apple's next iPhone series

3. Apple Watch Ultra 2 - As per reports, Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is tipped to largely remain similar to the current model, it could also get the S9 chip under the hood. However, unlike last year, it is expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new ‘dark titanium' finish in the works.

4. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C - Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are also set to benefit from this change. AirPods Pro 2, which was announced at Apple's Far Out event last year, will now get a new USB Type-C charging port at the bottom.

5. Cases, watchbands, and cables - Reports have also claimed that Apple will get rid of its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched, braided cables for its iPhones.

iOS 17 rollout

While iOS 17 was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, it is still in the beta phase and not available to the public. Now, Apple is expected to finally roll out its latest iPhone operating system globally around the same time as the launch of the iPhone 15. New iPhones always ship with the latest iOS version, therefore, the announcement could come at the Wonderlust event on September 12.

Also Read: Best iOS 17 features on iPhone you should know about

iOS 17 is set to bring several new features to iPhones such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and changes to Phone, Messages, Health, and other apps.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 10:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets