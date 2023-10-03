Icon
Home Tech News Apple kills off human support on X, embraces automation

Apple kills off human support on X, embraces automation

From October 1, Apple support has embraced automated assistance for customers and will no longer provide support by a human on the X platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 16:16 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
Apple Support
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Apple Support
icon View all Images
Reports have disclosed that Apple has eliminated paid social media support advisor roles across multiple platforms, including X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website. (AP)

If you find it tough to negotiate issues with your gadgets and prefer to have them solved by a human rather than by a machine, then know that Apple has pulled a big switch. Welcome to the real digital age! Tech-giant Apple is in the news because of its latest unexpected move. Apple has made a significant shift in its approach to customer support on X (formerly Twitter). Apple Support is widely used to troubleshoot problems on Platform X. Earlier it used to provide human assistance support, but that has been changed now. Starting from October 1, customers reaching out to Apple Support on X will receive automated responses, directing them to Apple's website and the Apple Support app for assistance. This marks a departure from Apple's previous practice of providing personalized human support through social media. Know more about this significant move:

Automated Apple Support

As reported by MacRumors, from October 1, Apple support has embraced automated assistance for customers on X platform. Prior to this change, the Apple Support account on X was known for its dedication to helping users with their Apple-related questions. Notably, Apple had been providing human support on Twitter since 2016. Its description indicated its availability to answer questions daily, but this description has been removed following the recent shift. While the account will still share helpful information, tips, tricks, and videos from the Apple Support YouTube channel, it will no longer offer human responses.

Reports from MacRumors have also disclosed that Apple has eliminated paid social media support advisor roles across multiple platforms, including X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website. This move away from human support on social media platforms appears to be part of a broader strategy at Apple.

This shift reflects the growing trend towards automation in customer support services. Many companies are increasingly relying on chatbots, automated responses, and AI-driven systems to handle customer inquiries. While automation offers quick and consistent responses, it also raises questions about the loss of personalized support.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 16:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon