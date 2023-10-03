Apple kills off human support on X, embraces automation

If you find it tough to negotiate issues with your gadgets and prefer to have them solved by a human rather than by a machine, then know that Apple has pulled a big switch. Welcome to the real digital age! Tech-giant Apple is in the news because of its latest unexpected move. Apple has made a significant shift in its approach to customer support on X (formerly Twitter). Apple Support is widely used to troubleshoot problems on Platform X. Earlier it used to provide human assistance support, but that has been changed now. Starting from October 1, customers reaching out to Apple Support on X will receive automated responses, directing them to Apple's website and the Apple Support app for assistance. This marks a departure from Apple's previous practice of providing personalized human support through social media. Know more about this significant move:

Automated Apple Support

As reported by MacRumors, from October 1, Apple support has embraced automated assistance for customers on X platform. Prior to this change, the Apple Support account on X was known for its dedication to helping users with their Apple-related questions. Notably, Apple had been providing human support on Twitter since 2016. Its description indicated its availability to answer questions daily, but this description has been removed following the recent shift. While the account will still share helpful information, tips, tricks, and videos from the Apple Support YouTube channel, it will no longer offer human responses.

Reports from MacRumors have also disclosed that Apple has eliminated paid social media support advisor roles across multiple platforms, including X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website. This move away from human support on social media platforms appears to be part of a broader strategy at Apple.

This shift reflects the growing trend towards automation in customer support services. Many companies are increasingly relying on chatbots, automated responses, and AI-driven systems to handle customer inquiries. While automation offers quick and consistent responses, it also raises questions about the loss of personalized support.

