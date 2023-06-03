Apple launches ‘Summer Camp’ for kids at India stores

Apple Stores in India kick off summer camp activities for customers with an exciting program titled 'Apple Camp.' The camp will be held at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, offering a range of engaging sessions for children and families. This annual program, which has been running for over two decades, aims to inspire and celebrate kids' creativity.

Starting from June 10, participants can join the free sessions titled 'Design Your Dream Invention on iPad.' These sessions will be held weekly until August 5. The objective is to provide school kids and other participants with the opportunity to design inventions that have a positive impact on their communities. Using Apple Pencil, Keynote, and Freeform on iPad, they can create their innovative ideas on trading card-style GIFs.

To register for the summer camp, interested individuals can visit the Apple website and sign up under the "Today at Apple" tab. Registrations have already begun, and it is essential to secure a spot for the 90-minute sessions. The camp is open to children between the ages of 8 and 12, along with their parents or guardians.

Apple Creative Pros will lead the sessions, guiding participants in creative brainstorming, design skills, collaboration, and presenting. All necessary devices will be provided in-store, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity! Register and sign up for the Apple Camp before August 5 to be part of an immersive and inspiring summer experience.