Home Tech News Apple launches ‘Summer Camp’ for kids at India stores

Apple launches ‘Summer Camp’ for kids at India stores

Registrations for the summer camp have already begun. Interested individuals can sign up on the Apple website under the "Today at Apple" tab. Check out the full details here

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 07:24 IST
Asia's biggest Apple store
image caption
1/12 Security staff watch over a crowd gathered for the opening of a new Apple store in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district. Reuters/David Gray
image caption
2/12 A man takes a photograph using his iPhone of members of the public entering a new Apple store during the official opening in Beijing. Reuters/David Gray
image caption
3/12 A woman holds a sign which reads 'My husband is not reliable, (he) doesn't buy me an iPhone 5, (I'm) looking for a rich man' near a newly-opened Apple Store in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing. AP/Andy Wong
image caption
4/12 Chinese employees cheer up at a new Apple Store during its official opening in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing. AP/Andy Wong
image caption
5/12 A man takes a photograph of the public entering a new Apple store during the official opening in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district. Reuters/David Gray
image caption
6/12 Security staff watch over a crowd gathered for the opening of a new Apple store in Beijing. Reuters/David Gray
image caption
7/12 Crowd gather for the opening of a new Apple store holds a sign as he waits in line in Beijing. Reuters/David Gray
image caption
8/12 Apple staff welcome customers in the new Apple store at WangFujin business district in Beijing. AFP/Wang Zhao
image caption
9/12 Chinese people line up outside a new Apple Store before it opens in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing. AP/Andy Wong
image caption
10/12 Chinese people walk spiral steps of a newly-opened Apple Store in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing. AP/Andy Wong
image caption
11/12 Chinese people walk spiral steps of a newly-opened Apple Store in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing. AP Photo/Andy Wong
image caption
12/12 The man used iPhone 4 to make videos of unsuspecting women. (Reuters Photo)
Apple Store
View all Images
Apple has launched a summer camp for children at its Indian stores. (Tim Cook Twitter)

Apple Stores in India kick off summer camp activities for customers with an exciting program titled 'Apple Camp.' The camp will be held at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, offering a range of engaging sessions for children and families. This annual program, which has been running for over two decades, aims to inspire and celebrate kids' creativity.

Starting from June 10, participants can join the free sessions titled 'Design Your Dream Invention on iPad.' These sessions will be held weekly until August 5. The objective is to provide school kids and other participants with the opportunity to design inventions that have a positive impact on their communities. Using Apple Pencil, Keynote, and Freeform on iPad, they can create their innovative ideas on trading card-style GIFs.

To register for the summer camp, interested individuals can visit the Apple website and sign up under the "Today at Apple" tab. Registrations have already begun, and it is essential to secure a spot for the 90-minute sessions. The camp is open to children between the ages of 8 and 12, along with their parents or guardians.

Apple Creative Pros will lead the sessions, guiding participants in creative brainstorming, design skills, collaboration, and presenting. All necessary devices will be provided in-store, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity! Register and sign up for the Apple Camp before August 5 to be part of an immersive and inspiring summer experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 07:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets