Icon
Home Tech News Apple scraps Jon Stewart show over China, AI clashes: report

Apple scraps Jon Stewart show over China, AI clashes: report

US comedian Jon Stewart's talk show on Apple TV has reportedly been canceled after just two series due to clashes between its host and the company over topics such as China and artificial intelligence.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 10:19 IST
Icon
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
Jon Stewart show
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Jon Stewart show
icon View all Images
This combination of photos shows John Mellencamp, left, Tracy Morgan, center, and Jon Stewart, who are among the celebrities participating at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser on Nov. 6, benefitting injured veterans and their families. (AP)

US comedian Jon Stewart's talk show on Apple TV has reportedly been canceled after just two series due to clashes between its host and the company over topics such as China and artificial intelligence.

Stewart told staff that executives from Apple -- which has vast commercial interests in China and AI -- had expressed concern over proposed new content for "The Problem with Jon Stewart," The New York Times said.

Apple did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Stewart became a household name in the United States as the host of Comedy Central's long-running "The Daily Show," before stepping down to pursue other interests in 2015.

Streaming platform Apple TV launched "The Problem with Jon Stewart" as a flagship current affairs show in 2021. The show takes a satirical look at a different topical issue each week.

Episodes in the most recent season included "Globalization: Made In America" and "Searching for Allies."

Since Apple first established a presence in China in 1993, the US tech giant has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics in the country.

Apple chief Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China this month, and he has previously spoken of his company's "symbiotic" relationship with the nation.

In an earnings call in August, Cook said Apple views AI and machine learning as “core fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 10:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon