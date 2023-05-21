Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 may bring THESE benefits to your iPhone

iOS 17 is coming! Apple WWDC 2023 event is just around the corner and Apple is expected to announce the next big software update – the iOS 17. All the latest iPhones, including iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 to iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, and the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to get the iOS 17 update. But what new features will it bring? Will it change the overall iPhone experience? Ahead of the WWDC 2023 event, here is all that you should expect from the upcoming iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 expected upgrades for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and more

Control Center redesign: The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Journaling app: iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface.

Updates in Find My and Wallet app: The Find My app and the Wallet app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements.

iPhone to speak in your voice! iOS 17 will also bring a 'Personal Voice' feature for those who may have lost the ability to speak. This will help iPhone to clone the voice within 15 minutes.

Point and speak feature: Apple is also said to introduce Point and Speak in Magnifier which makes it easier for visually challenged persons to interact with physical tools.

Siri updates: Some earlier leaks suggested that Siri is set to relocate from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. Moreover, activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

Sideloading of apps: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.

iOS 17 supported devices:

Rumour mills suggest that all the iPhone models that support iOS 16 will also get iOS 17. Here is the list of expected iOS 17-supported devices: