Home Tech News Bigg Boss OTT release: Where to watch Salman Khan hosted reality show online

Bigg Boss OTT release: Where to watch Salman Khan hosted reality show online

If you're a fan of spicy reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a must-watch. With Salman Khan as the host, this season promises to be as thrilling and captivating in equal measure.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 17:25 IST
Top 5 OTT releases: Kathal, Ant-Man, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Citadel and more
image caption
1/5 Ant-Man and the Wasp: The action-adventure superhero movie will be making its digital debut on May 17, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, among others. (REUTERS)
Dasara
2/5 Dasara: The film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is expected to release on May 30. Netflix India South tweeted about acquiring the film and stated, "We just realised Nani and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in a movie together again and we're LITERALLY jumping! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!"  (Saregama Music YouTube)
Kathal OTT release
3/5 Kathal: Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the film starring Sanya Malhotra in lead will premiere on Netflix on May 19. (Netflix India/Twitter)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
4/5 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: This romantic-comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be making its debut on May 5 exclusively on Netflix. (T-Series YouTube)
Citadel
5/5 Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer spy thriller is currently streaming online on Amazon Prime Videos. (Prime Video IN Twitter)
Big Boss
View all Images
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to premiere on June 17. (Jio Cinema)

Exciting news for reality show fans in India! There are some really interesting shows to enjoy lately, like Dance+, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Splitsvilla. They have become a big hit on streaming platforms and gained a lot of popularity.

But if you're someone who prefers extra spicy shows, then there's another option you should check out. Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on June 17 and promises to provide an even more spectacular entertainment experience compared to its first season.

Big Boss OTT release: Details

The much anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi will be hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. With the show premiering on June 17, viewers can expect a larger-than-life season filled with drama, gossip, and intense confrontations.

Since its beginning, Bigg Boss has become a phenomenon in the world of reality television. It has grabbed the attention of viewers with its unique mix of entertainment, drama, and human dynamics. Inspired by the international hit series "Big Brother," the show has taken the Indian television landscape by storm, fascinating audiences with its intriguing concept and larger-than-life personalities.

Bigg Boss OTT Release: Where to Watch

The second season will be available for streaming on JioCinema and Voot Select. The best part is that it's available for free streaming. So, mark your calendars for June 17 and get ready for the excitement to unfold on your screens.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 17:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets