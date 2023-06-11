Bigg Boss OTT release: Where to watch Salman Khan hosted reality show online

Exciting news for reality show fans in India! There are some really interesting shows to enjoy lately, like Dance+, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Splitsvilla. They have become a big hit on streaming platforms and gained a lot of popularity.

But if you're someone who prefers extra spicy shows, then there's another option you should check out. Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on June 17 and promises to provide an even more spectacular entertainment experience compared to its first season.

Big Boss OTT release: Details

The much anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi will be hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. With the show premiering on June 17, viewers can expect a larger-than-life season filled with drama, gossip, and intense confrontations.

Since its beginning, Bigg Boss has become a phenomenon in the world of reality television. It has grabbed the attention of viewers with its unique mix of entertainment, drama, and human dynamics. Inspired by the international hit series "Big Brother," the show has taken the Indian television landscape by storm, fascinating audiences with its intriguing concept and larger-than-life personalities.

Bigg Boss OTT Release: Where to Watch

The second season will be available for streaming on JioCinema and Voot Select. The best part is that it's available for free streaming. So, mark your calendars for June 17 and get ready for the excitement to unfold on your screens.