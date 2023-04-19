Home Tech News Dasara OTT release date: When, where to watch Nani, Keerthy Suresh action drama film online

Dasara OTT release date: When, where to watch Nani, Keerthy Suresh action drama film online

Dasara OTT release: The period action-drama starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is getting a digital debut soon. Check when and where to watch the movie online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 13:34 IST
There are films that do big marketing campaigns and still fail at the box office and there are films that despite minimum marketing, spread like a wildfire. Dasara is the latter. The Tamil-language movie has superstar Nani and National Film Award recipient Keerthy Suresh playing the protagonists and ever since the theatrical release it has created a massive buzz. And if you are among those who are still waiting for it to get a digital release so you can watch it right from your couch, then get ready, because we finally have more details about its OTT release. Check when and where to watch Dasara OTT release online.

Dasara OTT release: Details

Dasara is a Telugu-language period action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The film tackles political and social issues and has been praised for its action sequences, cinematography and “never-seen-before climax”.

The film revolves around a ruffian who steals coal for a living and his friends. The village he lives in has a big alcoholism problem which seeps into their personal and familial lives. As the protagonist navigates through the village and continues to lead a happy-go-lucky lifestyle, a dramatic event will change not only his personality but his outlook toward his village.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the film stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Poorna, and others.

A trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Saregama Music and it has received 6.7 million views, 168000 likes and more than 5500 comments.

Dasara OTT release: When to watch

Viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the film as the expected release date is May 30, as per reports.

Dasara OTT release: Where to watch

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India South tweeted about acquiring the film and said, “We just realised Nani and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in a movie together again and we're LITERALLY jumping! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release”. You will be able to watch the film on Netflix as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 13:34 IST
