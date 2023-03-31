Don't have the Samsung Galaxy S23? Now you can 'TRY' it for FREE

Do you own any of the models of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series? No? Want to try it out? Now, you can get the Galaxy S23 Series experience. Want to know how? All you need to do is use the Try Galaxy App. Samsung Electronics on Friday, March 31, 2023, announced its enhanced ‘Try Galaxy' app, which allows users of non-Galaxy smartphones to test drive new features from the recently launched Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1.

The app is now also available in 14 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese, the company informed.

As per the information provided by Samsung, since its launch in 2022, Try Galaxy has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Once downloaded, app users can find helpful tutorials and explore the app's homepage, including Galaxy icons, widgets and navigation.

Users can also sample other innovative and unique apps and features available through Samsung Galaxy. The newly enhanced app highlights key features of the Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1, including:

1. Camera: Users can explore what's possible with Samsung Galaxy's camera system, including cinematic Nightography and transformative AI for vivid and clear night shots. They can also test in-app editing tools like Photo Remaster to automatically improve details of images.

2. Performance: Users can experience how the Galaxy S23 series is redefining peak performance through a video demonstrating next-level gaming capabilities with optimized mobile platform, battery and display, Samsung said in a release.

3. Connected ecosystem: Users can immerse themselves in the world of One UI 5.1 with customizable wallpapers, icons, message interfaces, backgrounds and more for a mobile experience that matches their own personality and style.

Try Galaxy App Availability

As already mentioned, Try Galaxy now supports 14 languages and the application is available for download through a simple QR code scan. TIn order to get the QR code scan click on the link mentioned here- www.trygalaxy.com.

It can be noted that the Try Galaxy app operates only with Safari on iOS devices launched on and after September 16, 2016.