Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets Galaxy AI features with One UI 6.1 update- All details

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone has received a significant update, bringing the advanced One UI 6.1 to its users. Launched in October last year, the Galaxy S23 FE aimed to offer flagship-level features at an affordable price, catering to a wide audience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE- Galaxy AI Features

The One UI 6.1 update introduces a range of AI-powered features previously exclusive to premium devices. Live Translate, a standout addition, facilitates real-time voice and text translations during phone calls. Additionally, Circle to Search enables users to seamlessly access information by drawing a circle around any element on the screen, enhancing productivity and convenience. Photo Assist streamlines image editing with AI-based tools, while Chat Assist refines message tones and checks for spelling and grammar errors, enhancing communication effectiveness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE- Camera and other features

The Galaxy S23 FE boasts a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, offering efficient performance ideal for gaming. Its triple-rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, ensures high-quality imaging across various scenarios. The device also sports a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

How to Update to One UI 6.1

To access the Galaxy AI features, users can update their Galaxy S23 FE to One UI 6.1 by navigating to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. This update ensures users have access to the latest features and improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE- Pricing and Availability

Available in Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options, the Galaxy S23 FE is priced competitively, starting at ₹39,999. This limited-time offer makes the device even more appealing for users seeking flagship features at an affordable price point.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's latest update underscores Samsung's commitment to providing innovative features to a broader audience. With its blend of advanced hardware and AI-enhanced software, the Galaxy S23 FE remains a compelling choice in the sub-40k price range, offering users a premium smartphone experience.