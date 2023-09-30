Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk has a message for you: Have phone, do live video, change the world

Elon Musk has a message for you: Have phone, do live video, change the world

Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a message to the public about how to change the world.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 13:12 IST
Elon Musk's call to action on X urges users to become citizen journalists, reporting real-time events through their phones via live video. (Elon Musk)
Billionaire Elon Musk, known for his online presence on X (formerly Twitter), is asking the general public, anyone with a smartphone, to make waves on the microblogging platform and thereby change the world for the better. Musk wants everyone to know that X is no longer just about text, that it's evolving into an all-in-one solution for users, covering everything from social media to banking.

Elon Musk's Call to Citizen Journalists

With this call to action, Musk is now encouraging the public to become citizen journalists by reporting live from wherever they are using X's live video feature.

In case you missed it, Elon Musk recently visited the US-Mexico border to see the situation with illegal immigration in Eagle Pass firsthand. He live-streamed his entire trip so that users could get real-time updates on the conditions at the border.

After about 15 minutes of live streaming, Musk posted, "The border crisis is getting worse every day! New York City is feeling the strain already." Musk's live stream has already been viewed by over 26 million people.

He went on to say, "Let's encourage more citizen journalism! You can easily go live with your phone. More everyday people reporting from the ground can change the world." He added, "I hope people all around the world get involved in citizen journalism so we can truly understand what's happening in real time!"

X User Reactions

X users shared their thoughts on Musk's call to action. While some thought the video quality could be better, others praised it. One user said, "Unedited, raw footage will be a huge positive." Another added, "That's definitely the future."

In a previous post, Musk mentioned that X will soon support streaming in 4K quality, once they finish refining other features on the platform. "4K is definitely on the way, but we have some other improvements to make first," he said about the development of live streaming.

The company has also made it easier to find live streams by adding a bar at the top of a user's feed. This makes it simpler to engage with live streams and helps them reach a wider audience.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 13:12 IST
