Elon Musk puts Twitter legacy on the block, set to auction iconic artifacts

Elon Musk is set to auction off an array of iconic items from Twitter, just weeks after the platform's transformation into "X."

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 15:54 IST
A worker dismantles at Twitter's sign at Twitter's corporate headquarters building as Elon Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. (REUTERS)

In an arresting move that looks like the rest of the signature moves by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, iconic Twitter artifacts have been put on the block. Musk is set to auction off an array of intriguing items from Twitter, just weeks after the platform's transformation into "X." This unique auction, entitled "Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!" is slated to showcase an astounding 584 lots of captivating treasures, including not just the expected office assets, but also coffee tables, remarkable bird cages, and art that once went viral.

A Glimpse into Twitter's Past

The list reads like a snapshot of Twitter's eclectic history, as it encompasses a diverse collection ranging from office furniture, desks, and chairs to a DJ booth, along with enough musical instruments to outfit a complete band, according to a BBC report. Since Musk's acquisition of the social media giant, he has implemented cost-cutting measures, leading to the reduction of thousands of jobs within the company.

One fascinating piece up for grabs is an original Twitter sign, still adorning the company's San Francisco headquarters on 10th Street. The listing comes with a unique caveat: "Bird is still mounted on the side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits." It's a piece of tech history that could soon grace a new location.

Art enthusiasts will find themselves drawn to two oil paintings, each depicting iconic moments that defined Twitter's journey. One captures Ellen Degeneres' star-studded selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards, while the other immortalizes the widely celebrated image tweeted by then-US President Barack Obama upon his re-election in November 2012, which held the record for the most-liked tweet at that time.

The Melody of Twitter's Evolution

Music lovers will be pleased to find an impressive selection of musical equipment, ranging from guitars to drum kits and amplifiers, not to mention a complete DJ booth complete with controllers, mixers, and speakers. The minimum bid for each of these captivating lots is set at $25 (£19.70), according to the renowned auction house Heritage Global Partners. Bidding is slated to begin on September 12th, with the event scheduled to conclude just two days later.

Meanwhile, on a separate note, Twitter has started rewarding creators on the platform with substantial payouts. This move is part of X's strategy, aiming to grant content creators a share of the ad revenue pie. This incentive, available to X Premium (previously known as Twitter Blue) subscribers worldwide, is already benefiting Indian creators, with testimonials from individuals like 'Gabbar' and the 'Being Humour' accounts confirming substantial earnings, with figures soaring into lakhs.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 15:54 IST
