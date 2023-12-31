Icon
iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, all the products Apple launched in 2023, and what may come in 2024

iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, all the products Apple launched in 2023, and what may come in 2024

Check out the list of remarkable devices including iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Mac and more that Apple introduced in 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 17:18 IST
iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, take a recap of the all devices that Apple launched in 2023. (REUTERS)

2023 has been a big year for Apple. From iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Mac to Vision Pro, the tech giant has introduced some of its biggest products this year. We have compiled a list of 10 major products that were launched by Apple in the Year 2023 and what may come in 2024. Check the list below:

1. M2 Mac mini

B0BSHSD25X-1

Apple kicked off the year 2023 with the M2 Mac mini, a budget-friendly powerhouse featuring the M2 or M2 Pro chip. Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity.

2. MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

Apple launched the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, equipped with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU up to 32GB of unified memory, and 19 cores GPU. MacBook Pro with M2 Max comes with a 38 cores GPU, 12 cores CPU supporting up to 96 GB of unified memory. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro costs 199900, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max costs 249900.

3. Apple Vision Pro

At the Worldwide Developer's Conference in June, Apple unveiled the long-awaited Vision Pro VR headset. It is set to hit select markets in early 2024 at $3499. It is powered by the M2 chip, and it promises an immersive experience, connecting seamlessly with other Apple devices.

4. 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023. It comes with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. In India, it is priced at Rs. 134900

5. Mac Studio and Mac Pro:

In June 2023, Apple launched new Mac Studio Mac Pro. According to Apple, Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio. It features M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model. It is powered by M2 Ultra. Mac Studio starts at Rs. 209900 and Mac Pro starts at Rs.729900 in India.

6. AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

B0BDKD8DVD-2

Apple launched new AirPods Pro in 2023. It comes with USB-C, priced at Rs. 24900. It features the H2 chip, these earbuds support lossless HD audio output and boast IP54-rated water and dust resistance, alongside innovative features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.

7. Apple Watch Series 9

B0CHY1H976-3

During the Apple Event in September 2023, Apple launched its latest Apple Watch Series 9. Apple Watch Series 9 is driven by the S9 chip and adds new capabilities like a double-tap gesture, a brighter display, and on-device Siri. In India, the Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at Rs. 41900.

8. iPhone 15 Series

B0CHX2F5QT-4

In September 2023, Apple launched its flagship phone, the iPhone 15 series. These iPhones boast a new display with Dynamic Island and a USB-C charging port. Apple iPhone 15 got some major upgrades this year. It got an inclusion of a new Dynamic Island cut-out for the front-facing camera and Face ID. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are powered by the A17 Pro chip and they also got a titanium frame and a programmable action button.

9. Apple Watch Ultra 2

B0CHY13T9W-5

Along with the iPhone 15 series, Apple launched its premium Watch Ultra 2 at Rs. 89900. This smartwatch comes with the S9 chip, a double-tap gesture and improved display brightness reaching 3000 nits, setting a new standard for premium smartwatches.

10. M3 Chipsets and MacBook Pro: The Scary Fast Event.

During the Scary Fast Event, Apple introduced the M3 chipset series, including the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These powerhouses, with the M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max leading the pack, promise a 60% performance boost. Apple also launched the new MacBook Pro lineup and iMac with M3 Chips.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 17:17 IST

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 17:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon