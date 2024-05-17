ChatGPT rolling out “Connect Apps” feature with Google Drive integration- Details

This week, OpenAI revealed several new features for ChatGPT along with the introduction of its new GPT-4o model during the “Spring Update” live stream. However, a new feature of ChatGPT has been surfacing over the internet called “Connect Apps” where the chatbot is providing Google Drive and One Drive integration. While the feature was not announced officially, it has already started to roll out for some users. Know what's the feature about.

ChatGPT is offering Google Drive integration

According to an X post by Kristi Hines, OpenAI is rolling out a new feature for ChatGPT enterprise users with “Connect Apps” options. The apps include Google Drive and Microsoft's One Drive integration. This feature was also spotted earlier in which it was expected to allow users to access files from the cloud in ChatGPT. While the functionality of the integration is the same as speculated, it is unclear who will get access to the options as no official confirmations have been made by OpenAI.

With cloud service integration, ChatGPT would be able to analyse documents, spreadsheets, slides, and other forms of Google files to provide users with insights and summaries. Users can simply choose documents from Drive and ask questions related to them, for instance, users can prompt ChatGPT to provide action points from the Slides. Earlier, users had to use the Copy and Paste functionality to prompt ChatGPT. Now, they can directly pick files from Drive.

Currently, it is not revealed who can access this feature as there is no official announcement from OpenAI, Google or Microsoft. It is also speculated that the integration will be limited to Enterprise or Business users. However, no plans have been shared by officials. Therefore, we will have to wait and see if the “Connect Apps” options roll out to more users and which users can take advantage of the integration. Moreover, this feature looks quite promising and easy to access as it eliminates the hassle of copying and pasting content from different files and then prompts ChatGPT.

