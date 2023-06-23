JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result date:Here’s how to check online tomorrow after announcement

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, is set to announce the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result on June 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 can access their results through the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE AAT examination was conducted nationwide on June 21, 2023, across various exam centers.

To check their results, candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions provided below:

1. Visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details and click on submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The registration for JEE Advanced AAT commenced on June 18 and concluded on June 19, 2023.

Candidates who score above the cut-off will be considered as passing in the test. It is important to note that AAT does not have a separate ranking system. Seat allocation for the B. Arch. the program will be based solely on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2023, and it will be offered exclusively to those candidates who are declared as pass in the AAT.

Furthermore, candidates who qualify in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will have the opportunity to fill their AAT-specific choices once the AAT result is declared. The JoSAA counseling process will consist of six rounds during which candidates will need to confirm their allotment result by selecting options such as freeze, float, or slide.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be announced on June 30 at 10:00 AM. Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and candidate responses to queries will be carried out between June 30 and July 4.