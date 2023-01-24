Mars Drops M&M’s ‘Spokescandies’ After They ‘Break the Internet’

Mars Inc.’s M&M’s said its “spokescandies” are taking “an indefinite pause” after recent updates to the characters stirred an online storm.

Mars Inc.'s M&M's said its “spokescandies” — talking M&Ms that star in the brand's advertisements — are taking “an indefinite pause” after recent updates to the characters stirred an online storm.

“We weren't sure if anyone would even notice” the changes to the characters in the last year, M&M's said in a tweet Monday. “And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing.”

M&M's said actor and comedian Maya Rudolph will be its new spokesperson.

The change to the talking M&M's early last year focused mainly on their shoes. Among other updates, the green M&M, a female character, switched to sneakers from high-heeled boots. Recently, M&M's released new packaging that featured all female characters for the first time.

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and other conservatives have railed against the changes as being “woke,” creating online backlash against the brand.