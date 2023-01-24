    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Mars Drops M&M’s ‘Spokescandies’ After They ‘Break the Internet’

    Mars Drops M&M’s ‘Spokescandies’ After They ‘Break the Internet’

    Mars Inc.’s M&M’s said its “spokescandies” are taking “an indefinite pause” after recent updates to the characters stirred an online storm.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 23:56 IST
    M&M's
    “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice” the changes to the characters in the last year, M&M’s said in a tweet Monday. (Bloomberg)
    M&M's
    “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice” the changes to the characters in the last year, M&M’s said in a tweet Monday. (Bloomberg)

    Mars Inc.'s M&M's said its “spokescandies” — talking M&Ms that star in the brand's advertisements — are taking “an indefinite pause” after recent updates to the characters stirred an online storm.

    “We weren't sure if anyone would even notice” the changes to the characters in the last year, M&M's said in a tweet Monday. “And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing.”

    M&M's said actor and comedian Maya Rudolph will be its new spokesperson.

    The change to the talking M&M's early last year focused mainly on their shoes. Among other updates, the green M&M, a female character, switched to sneakers from high-heeled boots. Recently, M&M's released new packaging that featured all female characters for the first time.

    Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and other conservatives have railed against the changes as being “woke,” creating online backlash against the brand.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 23:56 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games