Microsoft Paint Cocreator: Create images with Generative AI on Windows 11; know how it works

Microsoft Paint Cocreator introduces generative AI art tools with OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model. Know how the new cocreator features work in Windows 11.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 12:47 IST
Know all about the Microsoft Paint Cocreator in Windows 11, which is powered by OpenAI's DALL-E 3. (Microsoft)
Know all about the Microsoft Paint Cocreator in Windows 11, which is powered by OpenAI's DALL-E 3. (Microsoft)

Microsoft Paint Cocreator, which allows users to create images with the help of generative AI, has finally been made available to the public. It is a Paint Cocreator feature that enables users to create images by giving text prompts to the AI model. The AI image generator feature is accessible to Windows 11 users. Microsoft's AI image generator is powered by OpenAI's DALL-E, enabling users to bring their visions to life with AI-generated images. Microsoft has been utilizing the capabilities of DALL-E for its various other services such as Bing Chatbot, and now, it has been added Microsoft Paint vis Windows 11. It will provide a tremendous boost to users and here know how the generative AI art feature works.

About Microsoft Paint AI image generator

According to the Microsoft blog, the new feature called Microsoft Paint Cocreator creates images through an AI model called DALL-E. The feature has been announced as part of Microsoft's cocreater feature which enables users to give the generative AI a few text prompts and it will provide you with three images. Microsoft said, “Whether you want to draw a dragon, a unicorn, or anything else, Cocreator will help you unleash your creativity and make your own artworks with the help of AI.”

Also read: New Microsoft Teams features rolled out - know how you can collaborate effectively

To use the Microsoft Paint Cocreator, open the application on your device and on the top-right corner, positioned between the color picker and layers section, you'll see a dedicated cocreator icon. Then, the user will be asked to write a text description of what kind of image they want to generate with the help of generative AI. Write a prompt along with styles such as Charcoal, Sketch, Watercolor, Photorealistic, etc. Then after commanding, the tool will generate three automated images which you can pick and make further edits as per your requirements with the help of other paint tools.

Microsoft Paint Cocreator has been made available to limited regions for now and includes United States, France, UK, Australia, Canada, Italy and Germany. Additionally, the AI model only supports the English language.

Also, note that to use the Microsoft Paint Cocreator, you need sufficient credit each time you generate AI images. For now, the application provides 50 credits after joining the Cocreator.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 12:47 IST
