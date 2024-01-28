Icon
Microsoft Windows 11 transforms virtual meetings with AI-powered voice and other features

Microsoft Windows 11 Voice Clarity feature revolutionizes virtual meetings by using AI to eliminate background noise. USB4 support at 80 Gbps and enhanced Narrator accessibility also unveiled.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jan 28 2024
Microsoft Windows 11 transforms virtual meetings with Voice Clarity, filtering background noise using AI. (Unsplash)
In a bid to transform the virtual meeting experience, Microsoft has unveiled an innovative feature in its latest Canary test build for Windows 11. The Microsoft Windows 11 Voice Clarity feature, previously exclusive to Surface devices, is now set to enhance audio quality across all Windows machines, including those powered by ARM CPUs.

According to a recent blog post from Microsoft, the Windows 11 Voice Clarity feature employs "low complexity AI models" to dynamically filter out background noise, echo, and reverberation in real-time. This development is poised to address the perennial challenges faced during video conferences on platforms like Zoom or Teams, where the clarity of communication often suffers due to environmental disturbances.

Imagine a scenario where presentations are compromised by distant voices and echoes, or where your own words are lost amidst a cacophony of other participants' microphones. Voice Clarity aims to alleviate these issues, making virtual meetings more engaging and productive.

Not confined to just virtual meetings, the feature extends its utility to PC gaming as well. Users can leverage Voice Clarity for voice chat during gaming sessions, employing AI to suppress unwanted background noise and enhance communication clarity.

Windows 11: More Than Just Audio Enhancements

Beyond audio enhancements, the Canary test build introduces several other notable features. Immediate access to photos and screenshots from connected Android devices is now seamlessly integrated. Microsoft has also revamped the Windows setup procedure, boasting a "much cleaner and more modern design." Furthermore, the update brings support for USB4 at a remarkable 80 Gbps, a significant improvement from the previous 40Gbps, ushering in the next era of high-performance displays, storage, and connectivity.

Among the myriad enhancements, Microsoft has not overlooked the accessibility aspect. The Narrator feature now offers an enriched image consumption experience with two major changes. A new keyboard command facilitates navigation between images/graphics on a screen or page using the keys "G" or "Shift + G" in Scan mode (Narrator key + spacebar). Additionally, text recognition in images, including handwriting, has seen improvements, along with enhanced image descriptions. Users can explore these enhancements by navigating to an image and pressing the Narrator key + CTRL + D key combination, provided an active internet connection and the necessary settings are enabled in Narrator Settings.

Microsoft's relentless pursuit of innovation continues to reshape the digital landscape, ensuring that Windows 11 remains at the forefront of user experience and technological advancements.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 11:05 IST
