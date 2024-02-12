 Money can buy you love? Score dating app to match users based on credit score! To debut on Valentine’s day | Tech News
Home Tech News Money can buy you love? Score dating app to match users based on credit score! To debut on Valentine’s day

Money can buy you love? Score dating app to match users based on credit score! To debut on Valentine’s day

Could your credit score determine your next date? Know about the new Score dating app that links users based on financial responsibility.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 16:38 IST
5 iPhone dating apps to try ahead of Valentine's Day 2022
image caption
1/5 Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps on iPhone. On Bumble app, you can find a BFF, or find a date securely. The app allows female users to make the first move with the male they've matched to start the conversation. (Bumble)
image caption
2/5 Hinge is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and is available in India as well. It stands apart from the “swipe to match” culture of other dating apps as it is designed to be deleted after you’ve found your soulmate. (Hinge)
Score dating app
3/5 Zoosk is another best iPhone dating app that caters to both straight and LGBTQ people to make a connection. It’s fun, safe, and easy-to-use. You’ll need to upgrade to the paid membership to chat with your interests. (Zoosk)
image caption
4/5 MeetMe find like minded people nearby who match your interests and want to chat. You can make friends, form connections, and even find partners for life. (MeetMe)
image caption
5/5 OkCupid helps you find matches based on who you are and your likes-dislikes. You can build a profile by answering a few questions. You can find casual dating as well as long term commitment. It is also suitable for the LGBTQ community. (OkCupid)
Score dating app
View all Images
The new Score dating app matches users based on credit scores. (Pexels)

In the digital age, where online dating has become increasingly nuanced, a new trend is emerging that prioritizes more than just compatibility in interests or physical attraction. This is signified and the trend is set to be captured by the launch of the new Score dating app, which will debut on Valentine's Day in the United States. And it has already stirred conversation with its unique approach: pairing potential matches based on their credit score!

The concept gained traction after an accountant from Boston showcased her stellar credit score on her Hinge profile, receiving positive responses from suitors intrigued by her financial responsibility. This sparked a wave of interest among Gen Z and millennial daters, culminating in the upcoming launch of Score.

Luke Bailey, CEO of Neon Money Club, the fintech company behind Score, describes the app as a social experiment with financial education at its core. He highlights the potential significance of a high credit score in indicating stability and reliability, factors crucial for long-term relationships, Financial Times reported.

Bailey points to a 2015 Federal Reserve study suggesting a correlation between high credit scores and a propensity for committed relationships. However, he acknowledges that credit scores do not necessarily equate to wealth, as they can be influenced by various factors beyond income.

Ensuring Integrity Through Credit Checks

To maintain integrity, Score requires users to pass an Equifax credit check, with a minimum score of 675 for acceptance. While the exact score remains undisclosed on profiles, mutual matches indicate compatibility in this aspect.

Despite its potential benefits, Score's launch in Britain remains uncertain due to cultural differences regarding discussions of finances in dating. Bailey acknowledges that financial compatibility is just one aspect among many that individuals consider in a partner.

Financial Transparency in Modern Romance

The introduction of Score reflects a broader trend of increased financial transparency in dating, with some elite apps even mandating wealth verification checks. This shift underscores the growing importance of financial compatibility in modern relationships.

In a society where dating expenses can strain finances, the prospect of aligning financial goals with romantic pursuits presents both challenges and opportunities. As individuals navigate the complexities of modern dating, Score offers a novel approach to fostering meaningful connections beyond superficial factors.

As the dating landscape continues to evolve, Score prompts reflection on the role of financial compatibility in shaping romantic relationships in the digital age.

Also, read these top stories today:

Facebook a mess? Facebook can't copy or acquire its way to another two decades of prosperity. Is the CEO Mark Zuckerberg up to it? Facebook is like an abandoned amusement park of badly executed ideas, says analyst. Interesting? Check it out here. Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Elon Musk's Purchase of Twitter Is Still in Court! A court wants Elon Musk to testify before the US SEC regarding potential violations of laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter. Know where things stand here

Does Tesla lacks AI Play? Analysts highlight this aspect and for Tesla, that is trouble. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 16:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets