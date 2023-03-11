Mysterious plasma waterfall seen on Sun; new CME sparks Solar storm WARNING for Earth

The magnetic filament seen at the equator on the Sun yesterday has released a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud towards the Earth. Reports suggest that there is a likelihood that a major solar storm can strike our planet tomorrow, March 12, assisted by fast-moving solar winds. Forecasters believe that if this solar storm strikes the Earth, a big impact will be seen on the low-orbit satellites, which are mostly for weather monitoring. The Starlink satellites by SpaceX also fall in the same territory and it can affect these satellites as well. Additionally, the solar activity on the Sun continues as a 10000 kilometers high plasma waterfall like structure was seen on the Sun. Researchers call it polar crown prominence.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, space weather physicist and popularly known as 'Space Weather Woman', has given this week's solar storm prediction on Twitter. In her tweet, she said, “Learn what is waiting around the corner, including a new #solarstorm launch just today that might graze Earth in a few days”. She also revealed that currently there are eight sunspots active on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. This can lead to further solar storms in the coming days.

Solar storm can strike the Earth tomorrow

In her forecast, Skov explained that tomorrow is the highest likelihood for a solar storm in the next 5 days, with a 30 percent chance for a major solar storm event. It should be noted that a major solar storm event is considered when a G2 or above category solar storm strikes the Earth. Reportedly, this incoming solar storm could be linked with the magnetic filament that was spotted yesterday near the equator of the Sun.

Sun goes berserk with a plasma waterfall

SpaceWeather.com, in a report, revealed that an Argentinian photographer spotted a huge plasma waterfall, rising 10000 kilometers above the surface, at the polar region of the Sun. These structures are called polar crown prominences and they are large enough to cover the Earth 10 times over. While these structures are not fully understood, they release what we know as fast-moving solar winds. These solar winds can increase the intensity of the solar storm that can strike the Earth tomorrow.