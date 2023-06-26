Home Tech News NIMCET 2023 Results to be released today online: Here’s how and when to check

The National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur is set to release the results for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023 (NIMCET) today, June 26. Here’s how you can download it.

By: HT TECH
Jun 26 2023
Here's how to check NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023 results via www.nimcet.in. Know all details here. (Unsplash)
Here's how to check NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023 results via www.nimcet.in. Know all details here. (Unsplash)

The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023 (NIMCET) results will be released today, June 26, by the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur. Candidates who took the exam can view their NIMCET 2023 results on the official website, www.nimcet.in.

Starting from June 29 to July 4, the registration and choice-filling process will begin. The first seat allotment result will be announced on July 7, followed by the second seat allotment result on July 12.

Here's the steps to check online NIMCET 2023 results:

1. Visit the official website at www.nimcet.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link to the result.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Your NIMCET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the results for future reference.

NIT Jamshedpur conducted the NIMCET 2023 on June 11, 2023, in 26 cities across India. The results will be released in the form of a scorecard. Candidates who pass the NIMCET exam will be offered MCA seats in various colleges. Along with the results, NIT Jamshedpur will also announce the NIMCET cutoff 2023. Following the results, NIT will conduct a counseling session for further admission procedures. Candidates who clear the counseling will be invited for personal interviews and document verification, after which admissions will be granted. If a student fails to achieve the minimum cutoff marks, they will need to appear for NIMCET 2024 (next year) to seek admission to the NIT MCA program.

NIMCET is a Common Entrance Test conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program. This program is offered at various NITs, including NIT Allahabad, NIT Agartala, NIT Bhopal, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Surathkal, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and NIT Warangal. A total of 805 MCA seats are available for admission.

The NIMCET is a two-hour entrance exam consisting of 120 questions, with a total of 480 marks. Candidates receive four points for each correct answer and one point is deducted for each wrong response. Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, English, and Computer Awareness are all covered in the question paper. Admission to the MCA program is based on the rank obtained by candidates in NIMCET.

26 Jun, 17:08 IST
