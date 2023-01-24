    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Nvidia to Win Big From ChatGPT Hype, Wall Street Predicts

    Nvidia to Win Big From ChatGPT Hype, Wall Street Predicts

    In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. has emerged as Wall Street’s preferred pick for traders seeking to profit from its potential.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 23:56 IST
    Nvidia
    In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. (REUTERS)
    Nvidia
    In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. (REUTERS)

    In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. has emerged as Wall Street's preferred pick for traders seeking to profit from its potential.

    The chipmaker's stock has rallied 29% since the start of the year, placing it among the best performers in the S&P 500 Index. Contributing to the gains has been the hype around the chat bot released by OpenAI late last year that has demonstrated an uncanny capacity to mimic human writing.

    The rationale is simple: Nvidia dominates the market for graphics chips designed for complex computing tasks needed to power AI applications. The more people use ChatGPT, the more computing power its owner OpenAI requires to generate responses to the millions of queries received from lazy students with essay assignments or struggling songwriters.

    On Monday, Microsoft Corp. announced that it was making an investment in OpenAI that is said to total $10 billion over multiple years. The funding is needed by OpenAI to ramp up computing power and will likely only bolster demand for Nvidia chips. Shares of Nvidia jumped as much as 6.5%.

    Last week, Citigroup Inc. estimated that rapid growth in ChatGPT usage could result in sales for Nvidia of $3 billion to $11 billion over 12 months. Analyst Atif Malik, while acknowledging the difficulty in modeling growth for such a nascent service, based his values on projections for number of words generated by ChatGPT and revenue per word for Nvidia.

    “We believe Nvidia has in ChatGPT a potentially meaningful compute demand driver,” Malik wrote in a research note last week.

    Bank of America Corp. said Nvidia is at the forefront of the companies that stand to benefit from growth in so-called generative AI. Wells Fargo & Co. said upcoming chips from Nvidia are well positioned to take advantage of greater computing needs required by AI models like ChatGPT.

    Of course, it's possible that the service is just the latest fad to sweep through the tech industry only to fizzle like orders from cryptocurrency miners, which have surged and crashed multiple times over the last few years. Nvidia investors, and those who put money into other semiconductor makers in late 2021, know that the promise of continuous growth can be an illusion. After sales surged more than 50% in each of Nvidia's past two years, revenue is projected to be flat in fiscal 2023 at about $27 billion.

    Nvidia shares have lost almost half their value since peaking in November 2021. Despite the selloff, the stock remains one of the most expensive in the Nasdaq 100, with a price that's about 41 times profit projected over the next 12 months, well above its average over the past decade.

    Analysts see the stock gaining 13% to $200.68 over the next 12 months, based on the average price target.

    Whether or not ChatGPT itself results in higher orders for Nvidia, Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at SPEAR Invest, believes its success will fuel the development of more tools that will require greater computing power and therefore more chips.

    “People will look at how popular it has become and can see how this sort of thing is going to be a big deal,” said Delevska, who counts Nvidia among the firm's top holdings. “That could mean more and more interest in this space, which will lead to a ton more investment from all kinds of companies wanting to catch up.”

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 23:54 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games