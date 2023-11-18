OpenAI Interim CEO Mira Murati ‘Honored’ to Step Into Role, But Doesn't Name Sam Altman

OpenAI Interim Chief Executive Officer Mira Murati was “honored and humbled” to step into the leadership role at the company following the ouster of Sam Altman, according to a memo she sent to staff reviewed by Bloomberg.

Murati also urged employees still reeling from the sudden departure of Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the artificial intelligence industry, to focus on their work.

“We are now at a crucial juncture where our tools are being widely adopted, developers are actively building on our platforms, and policymakers are deliberating on the best ways to regulate these systems,” Murati wrote in the memo. “This is welcome progress and an opportunity to participate in a future where AI is built and used for good.”

She also said that the company would continue its partnership with Microsoft Corp., its largest investor. “Our partnership with Microsoft will remain instrumental to our work,” she wrote. She also said she spoke with the CEO of Microsoft, who expressed “unwavering support.”

Murati did not mention Altman by name in the memo.