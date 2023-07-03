Home Tech News SBI YONO gets UPI scan and pay feature! Check out what’s in the revamped version of the app

SBI YONO gets UPI scan and pay feature! Check out what’s in the revamped version of the app

SBI YONO has launched a revamped version of its mobile banking app. It features a UPI scan and pay option and an Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 11:00 IST
SBI Yono app to feature scan and pay UPI feature.
SBI Yono app to feature scan and pay UPI feature. (SBI)
SBI Yono app to feature scan and pay UPI feature.
SBI Yono app to feature scan and pay UPI feature. (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) YONO app has finally launched the most awaited Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature. SBI has fully revamped the mobile banking app and introduced a new version. The Yono app has received various new features that users can enjoy and make banking transactions easier.

Notably, YONO has over 6 Crore registered users since 2017. In FY23, 78.60 lakh savings accounts were opened digitally through YONO in SBI, as per the Economic Times.

Let's check out what the upgraded version of YONO has in store for us.

New in the SBI YONO app

On the 68th Bank Day celebrations, SBI launched its upgraded version of the Yono mobile banking app where a few new features such as UPI scan and pay transaction and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) feature were introduced, as per The Hindu. The ICCW will enable users to withdraw cash seamlessly from SBI or other banks as well by using the ‘UPI QR Cash' functionality.

“The transaction will be facilitated through a single-use dynamic QR code displayed on the ATM screen. Users can conveniently withdraw cash by employing the scan and pay feature available on their UPI application,” as per the statement.

Now users do not always have to carry a physical card or keep their ATM PIN handy all the time as they can easily withdraw cash just by scanning through their smartphones. Not only it will enhance the user experience but it will also minimize the risk of their card being stolen or cloned.

SBI took a big step in combining banking and technology, making it more digitally secure and user-friendly through this effort.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, the State Bank of India, said, “The YONO app has been revamped, keeping in mind the expectations of our customers for a seamless and pleasant digital experience. This will further fulfill our goal of making the ‘YONO for Every Indian' mission a reality.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets