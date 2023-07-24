Smartphone addiction in kids fuels myopia; Improve their eyesight, try these 4 apps

The prevalence of myopia or near-sightedness among Indian children has been on the rise, becoming a significant concern. This condition causes nearby objects to appear clear, while distant objects become blurry. It is the most common refractive error and is particularly affecting the world's children. Experts predict that by 2050, around half of the global population could be impacted by myopia.

Both genetic and environmental factors play a role in the development of myopia. Typically, it starts to manifest during childhood and adolescence. Older children may express difficulties with their vision, but younger ones might not be able to articulate their vision problems clearly. Nevertheless, changes in behavior or other signs can indicate vision difficulties in younger children.

A report by Times of India highlighted that progressive myopia is increasingly prevalent among school-going children, with near work and prolonged indoor sitting being major contributing factors. Pediatric ophthalmologists in India recommend early eye check-ups for children, especially if their parents wear glasses, as it can aid in the timely detection of any vision issues. The good news is that newer drugs and interventions are available, which can help slow down the progression of myopia.

India, being the most populous country with a significant number of young people, faces a unique challenge in managing myopia cases. In the age of digitalization, screen time for individuals has increased substantially, and children are no exception. The widespread use of smartphones, computers, laptops, and TV screens has become an integral part of their daily routines. Moreover, in recent years, children have become more homebound, engaging in near work, while their outdoor playtime has significantly reduced.

To tackle the rising myopia cases, it is essential for parents and caregivers to be vigilant about their children's vision health. Encouraging outdoor activities and limiting screen time can be beneficial. Additionally, regular eye check-ups by qualified professionals can aid in early detection and appropriate management of myopia.

Apps to improve eyesight

Apart from a visit to an opthalmologist, there are various apps available on Google Play Store that will not only help check eyesight but also provide various tips and exercises to fix the problems. Some of these are:

Eye exercises: This app provides a variety of exercises, including blink exercises, object tracking, scaling objects, and palm exercises. This Eye Care App aims to combat issues such as dry eyes, accommodation spasms, and lazy eyes.

VisionUp: This is an eye yoga exercises app. It provides exercises that are designed to improve the strength and flexibility of the muscles that control the movement of the eyes. These exercises can help improve eye coordination, eye tracking, and eye focusing and improve vision.

EyesX: This app offers eye exercises according to your needs. If you are a gamer then different exercises are recommended, and if you are a student then you get some other exercises. It also offers a lot of eye-related health tips.

VisionTests: This is a free app to check your eyesight and help find vision-related problems. It's very simple to use and self-diagnose. If you care about the health of of your children's eyes, this app is perfect. This app offers ophthalmological exams from famous ophthalmologists and optometrists.