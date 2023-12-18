Icon
Home Tech News Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth, sparks radio blackout across US, says NASA

A dangerous X-class solar flare that is being called “one of the strongest ever recorded” hit Earth a few days ago and caused radio disturbances across the US. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 11:01 IST
X-class solar flare exploded on Sun; can trigger strong solar storms on Earth, reveals NASA
Solar flare
1/5 After a week-long ordeal with solar wind, things are now getting worse for the Earth. Yesterday, December 14, a powerful X-class solar flare exploded on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. The intense solar flare triggered a brief short-wave radio blackout on the Earth. And now, NASA has confirmed that a large coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards our planet. The early prediction models have shown that it can make an impact between today December 14, and December 17, triggering a solar storm that can escalate to powerful levels. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
2/5 Initially, the solar storm is predicted to be a minor one with an intensity of G1-class, but there is a chance of it rising to G3-class as well. SpaceWeather.com reported, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 15th or 16th in response to an incoming solar wind stream with a stealthy CME embedded in it. Storm levels could escalate to category G2 (Moderate) or G3 (Strong) on Dec. 17th when the CME from yesterday's X2.8-class flare arrives”. (NASA)
Solar flare
3/5 Another report by Space Weather Live sheds more light on the nature of the solar flare, which is being dubbed as the strongest flare of this solar cycle. It stated that the  Sunspot region 3514 “is starting to rotate away towards the west limb and flew under the radar a bit but it has rapidly developed into a complex Beta-Gamma-Delta magnetic layout which as we see right now harbors energy for spectacular X-class solar flares”. (NASA SDO)
Solar flare
4/5 In the worst-case scenario, the solar storm can reach the intensity of G3. A G3-class storm is strong enough to cause drag in the upper atmosphere and push smaller satellites around, causing both disruption of signals as well as damage to sensitive instruments. They can also disrupt shortwave radio communications such as GPS, and affect mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders. Further, in some cases, it may also affect mobile networks too. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
5/5 Even as this solar storm passes by, 8 other sunspots on the Earth-facing side of the Sun have concerned the researchers. With the Sun getting increasingly unstable as it nears the peak of its solar cycle, it is expected that solar activity will also ramp up in the days to come. (Pixabay)
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare that hit Earth with its suite of advanced instruments. (NASA)

The Sun has been showing all its might for the past couple of months and as we approach the solar maximum, which will likely occur in 2025, its wrath is only expected to increase. The solar maximum is the period of greatest solar activity during the Sun's 11-year cycle. At solar max, the changes in the Sun's magnetic field result in more solar activity such as sunspots, CMEs, eruptions, and more. The effects of this rising solar activity were seen a few days ago as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorded the strongest solar flare of this solar cycle 25. Know all about it.

Solar flare captured

According to NOAA, the solar flare that was emitted from the Sun's surface was of X2.8 intensity which originated from the Active solar region 2514, and hit Earth on December 14. It is being called one of the strongest solar flares ever recorded, and the highest in intensity since September 10, 2017, when an X8.2 flare was observed at GOES-15. But why is it dangerous? For the unaware, X-class solar flares are the most intense flares which can result in long-lasting radiation storms. 

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the flare, which carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun and has been doing so since 2010. It uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. The solar flare not only hit Earth but ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere and caused shortwave radio disturbances across the US. 

The NOAA report states, “An X2.8 flare (R3) occurred from Region 3514; located over the far NW area of the Sun. This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the Nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.”

X-class solar flares: Are they dangerous?

X-class solar flares can create radiation storms which have the potential to not only harm the satellites but also give small doses of radiation to the people flying in airplanes at the time! Moreover, these devastating flares can disrupt global communications and bring down the power grids to create blackouts.

If the X-class flares are too strong, they can result in loops that are ten times as big as Earth which leaps off the Sun's surface as the magnetic fields cross over, according to NASA. When these loops reconnect, they can produce as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 11:00 IST

