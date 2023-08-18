Twitter rival Threads app gets a new ‘repost tab’, web version to arrive soon

X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta's Instagram-based Threads might be similar-looking social media platforms, but they are on different trajectories entirely. The former is taking away existing features from users to bundle them with X Premium. The latest victim of the move is XPro (formerly TweetDeck) which is now only available to verified users. On the other hand, Threads is introducing new features for users. The latest in line is a new ‘repost tab' in profiles where users can see all the posts they have reposted together. Additionally, the Following feed will also feature reposted content.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted in the early hours yesterday to announce these features. He said, “Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we're rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed”.

Reposts tab arrives in Threads, web client is next

This update might be small, but it is a quality-of-life update that will unclutter the main profile feed and leave it for just the original posts by the author. This feature also highlights the company's desire to take a different approach from X, since the latter does not have this functionality.

Additionally, the Following feed is also getting reposts, which will improve its usability as well. In case you are confused, the Threads app does have a Following feed, just like Instagram, it is just harder to find (which is perhaps intentional). The For You feed, which is the default feed, is a mix of people you follow and algorithm-based recommendations, while the Following feed is a reverse-chronological feed made entirely of the accounts you choose to follow. If you don't see it on the home page, simply tap the Home button at the bottom or the Threads logo at the top once.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that an improved Search feature and a web version of the platform are coming to Threads. This will be a major upgrade that the platform needs, and might bring back the users that have left the platform after the initial phase. For those who do not know, a Similarweb blog post reported that almost 80 percent of Thread's daily active app users have stopped using it.