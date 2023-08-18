Home Tech News Twitter rival Threads app gets a new ‘repost tab’, web version to arrive soon

Twitter rival Threads app gets a new ‘repost tab’, web version to arrive soon

Threads received a new feature in the early hours today, August 18, and now users will see a repost tab on their profiles. The Twitter-rival platform is also expected to bring a web client soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 08:57 IST
Threads
The Threads app has got a repost tab now. (REUTERS)
Threads
The Threads app has got a repost tab now. (REUTERS)

X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta's Instagram-based Threads might be similar-looking social media platforms, but they are on different trajectories entirely. The former is taking away existing features from users to bundle them with X Premium. The latest victim of the move is XPro (formerly TweetDeck) which is now only available to verified users. On the other hand, Threads is introducing new features for users. The latest in line is a new ‘repost tab' in profiles where users can see all the posts they have reposted together. Additionally, the Following feed will also feature reposted content.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted in the early hours yesterday to announce these features. He said, “Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we're rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed”.

Reposts tab arrives in Threads, web client is next

This update might be small, but it is a quality-of-life update that will unclutter the main profile feed and leave it for just the original posts by the author. This feature also highlights the company's desire to take a different approach from X, since the latter does not have this functionality.

Additionally, the Following feed is also getting reposts, which will improve its usability as well. In case you are confused, the Threads app does have a Following feed, just like Instagram, it is just harder to find (which is perhaps intentional). The For You feed, which is the default feed, is a mix of people you follow and algorithm-based recommendations, while the Following feed is a reverse-chronological feed made entirely of the accounts you choose to follow. If you don't see it on the home page, simply tap the Home button at the bottom or the Threads logo at the top once.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that an improved Search feature and a web version of the platform are coming to Threads. This will be a major upgrade that the platform needs, and might bring back the users that have left the platform after the initial phase. For those who do not know, a Similarweb blog post reported that almost 80 percent of Thread's daily active app users have stopped using it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 08:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets