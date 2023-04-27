With iOS 17 update, huge makeover for music lovers coming to iPhones

One of the biggest software announcements by Apple this year is set to happen soon. It is about the iOS 17 update. So far, several Apple analysts and tipsters have suggested that iOS 17 is set to bring a slew of interesting features for iPhone users. Now, XDA-Developers has revealed leakster Setsuna Digital's revelations on Weibo about what is likely coming with iOS 17 update.

One of these interesting and useful changes is said to be about the revamp of the Apple Music app. The leak suggests that with the iOS 17 update, Apple Music fans will witness some tweaks to the user interface of the app which will reduce the amount of text on it. This simply means the Music app will be much richer in images and graphics.

Not just that, the update could also bring support for lyrics to show up directly on the Lock Screen of the iPhone while playing songs. This will be really helpful for those music lovers who would love to know the lyrics of the songs while listening to them and that too without having to go to the trouble of unlocking the iPhone.

Who will get this iOS 17 update?

Some previous leaks suggest that all the models supporting iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic-powered phones such as iPhone 8, and iPhone X will get the iOS 17 update. Plus, the latest iPhones such as the upcoming iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 lineup, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 11 will also get the iOS 17 update.

Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 during the WWDC event in June 2023.

What else can you expect? iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, new Siri commands, more Focus Mode filters, Lock Screen customization, notification changes, custom Accessibility settings, flashlight brightness adjustment option, active widgets, CarKey improvements, camera app changes, always-on-display features, and a lot more.