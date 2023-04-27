Home Tech News With iOS 17 update, huge makeover for music lovers coming to iPhones

With iOS 17 update, huge makeover for music lovers coming to iPhones

iOS 17 is expected to make several notable changes in iPhones. Music fans must check the upcoming upgrades.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 18:22 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
Apple Music
View all Images
Apple Music may get a makeover with iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)

One of the biggest software announcements by Apple this year is set to happen soon. It is about the iOS 17 update. So far, several Apple analysts and tipsters have suggested that iOS 17 is set to bring a slew of interesting features for iPhone users. Now, XDA-Developers has revealed leakster Setsuna Digital's revelations on Weibo about what is likely coming with iOS 17 update.

One of these interesting and useful changes is said to be about the revamp of the Apple Music app. The leak suggests that with the iOS 17 update, Apple Music fans will witness some tweaks to the user interface of the app which will reduce the amount of text on it. This simply means the Music app will be much richer in images and graphics.

Not just that, the update could also bring support for lyrics to show up directly on the Lock Screen of the iPhone while playing songs. This will be really helpful for those music lovers who would love to know the lyrics of the songs while listening to them and that too without having to go to the trouble of unlocking the iPhone.

Who will get this iOS 17 update?

Some previous leaks suggest that all the models supporting iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic-powered phones such as iPhone 8, and iPhone X will get the iOS 17 update. Plus, the latest iPhones such as the upcoming iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 lineup, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 11 will also get the iOS 17 update.

Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 during the WWDC event in June 2023.

What else can you expect? iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, new Siri commands, more Focus Mode filters, Lock Screen customization, notification changes, custom Accessibility settings, flashlight brightness adjustment option, active widgets, CarKey improvements, camera app changes, always-on-display features, and a lot more.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 18:22 IST
