Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 10
Tecno Spark 10 (Magic Skin Orange, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.6" HD+Dot Display | 16GB Expandable RAM
₹11,699
₹13,499
Buy Now
Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 110 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 110 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.