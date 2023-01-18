 Tecno Spark 8t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 8T

    Tecno Spark 8T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 7,999 M.R.P. ₹12,999
    Tecno Spark 8T Price in India

    Tecno Spark 8T price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 8T is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 8t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.6
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Cocoa Gold
    • 192 grams
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 500 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.5 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.3 %
    General
    • Tecno
    • HiOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Spark 8T
    • December 15, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark 8t