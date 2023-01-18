 Vivo X5 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo X5 Pro

    Vivo X5 Pro is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X5 Pro now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Vivo X5 Pro Price in India

    Vivo X5 Pro price in India starts at Rs.26,500. The lowest price of Vivo X5 Pro is Rs.26,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo X5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2450 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • 2450 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 147.9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 73.4 mm
    • Black, White
    • 6.3 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 68.51 %
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • vivo
    • X5 Pro
    • August 13, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Adreno 405
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Vivo X5 Pro