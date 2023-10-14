Vivo Y14s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y14s Vivo Y14s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,490 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P65 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹12,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P65 Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y14s Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio P65 Battery USB Type-C No

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Pixel Density 253 ppi General Brand vivo

Launch Date September 4, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Chipset MediaTek Helio P65

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

