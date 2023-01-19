Vivo Y51a Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y51A Vivo Y51A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y51A from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y51A now with free delivery.