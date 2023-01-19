 Vivo Y51a Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y51A

    Vivo Y51A

    Vivo Y51A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y51A from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y51A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35609/heroimage/142115-v1-vivo-y51a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35609/images/Design/142115-v1-vivo-y51a-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35609/images/Design/142115-v1-vivo-y51a-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35609/images/Design/142115-v1-vivo-y51a-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35609/images/Design/142115-v1-vivo-y51a-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 17,900 M.R.P. ₹20,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y51A Price in India

    Vivo Y51A price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y51A is Rs.15,799 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y51A price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y51A is Rs.15,799 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y51a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 64 minutes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 163.8 mm
    • Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
    • 8.3 mm
    • 75.3 mm
    • 188 grams
    Display
    • 21:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 84.75 %
    • 401 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • January 11, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • vivo
    • Y51A
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 8 GB
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y51a