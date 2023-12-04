Icon
5 best smartwatches of 2023: From Apple Watch Ultra 2 to Google Pixel Watch 2, know them all

Looking for the top wearables of the year? Check out absolutely the best smartwatches of 2023 including Apple Watch Ultra 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, and more.

The year 2023 has been one of the most exciting and innovative launches in the tech industry. From foldable to feature-filled wearables, we have seen them all being rolled out, talked about and then critically praised. In fact, amazingly, the tech majors have identified their market segments so well, that they are being able to create and launch products that hit the bull's eye most of the time. As we are entering the new year, it is important to look back and learn about these top products introduced in 2023. If you are someone who is looking to check out the best smartwatches of 2023 in the market, then here is the list including Apple Watch Ultra 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more.

Best smartwatches of 2023

Apple Watch Ultra 2: The latest Apple Watch boasts a 3000 nits peak brightness which is 50 percent brighter than its predecessor. It features a 49mm case and is powered by a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch offers a 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It features a new Double Tap Gesture that enables users to manage various functionalities by using just the index finger and thumb.

Pros:

  • Massive display
  • Long battery life
  • Double Tap Gesture

Cons:

  • Lack of offline mapping
  • Hefty price tag
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The new Samsung smartwatch comes in two different sizes 40 and 44mm. The smartwatch runs on Android 10 version and it offers 1.5GB memory. It comes with various health tracking features such as sleep tracking, blood pressure, Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), general wellness, and more by providing in-depth and personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being. The watch also features Samsung Wallet to make digital payments.

Pros:

  • Two-day battery life
  • Reasonable price
  • Lightweight

Cons:

  • Samsung exclusive fitness features
Apple Watch Series 9: The latest series of Apple Watch has made significant upgrades by providing 2000 nits peak brightness which is double in comparison to Apple Watch series 8. It is powered by the new S9 chipset and promises all-day 18-hour battery life. With series 9, Apple introduced the new Siri+health feature for improved health monitoring and reminders. The smartwatch runs on WatchOS 10 which also has the new double-tap Gesture feature.

Pros:

  • New health monitoring sensors
  • Double Tap gesture

Cons:

  • Approx two-day battery life
  • Very similar to Apple Watch Series 
Google Pixel Watch 2: The smartwatch sports features a 320 ppi AMOLED display with 1000nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a Qualcomm 5100 and Cortex M33 co-processor for improved performance. It offers 2 GB SDRAM and 32 GB eMMC FLASH storage. It is backed by a 306 mAh battery which claims to give 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with the always-on display. It offers advanced health tracking features such as a heart rate tracker which also keeps track of heart rhythm for AFib, stress tracking, automatic workout tracking, and more.

Pros:

  • Faster chip
  • New health features

Cons:

  • Compact size
  • Fitbit can only be used for workout tracking

Garmin Venu 3: The smartwatch comes in two different display variants of 45mm and 41mm. It features an AMOLED display with different brightness levels and an ambient light sensor. It comes with various health and wellness monitoring features such as abnormal heart rate alerts, daily resting heart rate, pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, stress, Meditation, sleep, and much more. It offers up to 5 days of battery life with always-on display. However, with battery Saver Smartwatch mode, it can last up to 26 days.

Pros:

  • Good battery life
  • Advance health features


Cons:

  • It does not support LTE
  • Expensive price tag

