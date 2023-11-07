Icon
Home Wearables News Premium bonanza: Top smartwatches under Rs. 3000

Premium bonanza: Top smartwatches under Rs. 3000

Top smartwatches under Rs. 3000: Check out the cutting-edge tech that is within everyone's reach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 15:08 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon's smartwatch deals
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon's smartwatch deals
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon's smartwatch deals
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon's smartwatch deals
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon's smartwatch deals
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon's smartwatch deals
icon View all Images
Don't miss out on Amazon's exclusive smartwatch deals! Upgrade your wristwear with high-end luxury or budget-friendly options at unbelievable prices. Check out the smartwatches under Rs. 3000. (representative image) (unsplash)

A range of highly sought-after smartwatches are in the market that will give you value all across your requirements, from design to features. Th best part is that these are well within reach. In fact, you can upgrade your wristwear without exceeding a budget of Rs. 3000. This remarkable promotion provides a unique opportunity to embrace cutting-edge technology while enjoying substantial savings. So, check out these top smartwatches under Rs. 3000.

1. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Luxury Smartwatch:

It features a 1.96" AMOLED display, a 7-day battery life, 115+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistant support. Originally priced at Rs. 16,999, this premium smartwatch now costs just Rs. 2,399, a massive 86% discount.

B0C5MPYPV1-1

2. Cultsport Ace Smartwatch:

It offers a high-resolution 1.96" AMOLED display, real-time cricket scores, and extensive health monitoring features. With an initial price of Rs. 9,999, the Cultsport Ace Smartwatch is now available for Rs. 2,999, thanks to a generous 70% discount.

B0CHJTX1QC-2

3. Fastrack New Limitless Glide Smartwatch:

It boasts an UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ sports modes, and advanced AI features. This trendy Fastrack smartwatch, originally priced at Rs. 3,995, is now just Rs. 1,699 after a 57% discount.

B0CJJYT2Y9-3

4. NoiseFit Vortex Smart Watch:

It features a 1.46" AMOLED display, up to 7-day battery life, music control, and Bluetooth calling. For budget-conscious consumers, the NoiseFit Vortex Smart Watch is available for Rs. 2,199, a 63% discount from its original price of Rs. 5,999.

B0C28DS8BL-4

5. Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxury Smartwatch:

This luxury smartwatch offers a 1.43" AMOLED Display, stainless steel design, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, multiple sports modes, and camera control. Originally priced at Rs. 21,000, the Fire-Boltt Dagger is now just Rs. 2,399 after an astounding 89% discount.

B0BZYY82MG-5

These discounts enable access to the world of smartwatches with features like fitness tracking, notifications, wellness and music, all without breaking the bank. These exclusive offers are available for a limited time, making it the perfect opportunity to enhance your wristwear with a discounted smartwatch. Embrace the benefits of modern technology while enjoying significant savings. Don't miss out!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 15:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon