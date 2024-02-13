 AI-powered Frame smart glasses can translate, search, and analyse - just talk to them | Wearables News
Home Wearables News AI-powered Frame smart glasses can translate, search, and analyse - just talk to them

AI-powered Frame smart glasses can translate, search, and analyse - just talk to them

Brilliant Labs has introduced its new Frame smart glasses with AI superpowers. They can perform various advanced activities including translation, web search, analysis and more. Know what Frame smart glasses offer.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 10:20 IST
iPhone moment? Meta smart glasses, in Star Trek style, could launch as early as 2024
Frame smart glasses
1/5 According to a conversation by Meta insiders with the Verge, the venture is called Project Nazare and is scheduled to launch in 2024. It will arrive in three iterations, them being in 2024, 2026 and later in 2028. (Facebook/Meta)
Frame smart glasses
2/5 Although there is no working prototype yet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still wants smart glasses to launch within two years. According to a former employee, Zuckerberg wants the launch of AR smart glasses to be Meta’s own Apple “iPhone” moment. (Bloomberg)
Frame smart glasses
3/5 The smart glasses don’t need to be tethered to a mobile phone, therefore avoiding the terms under which apps such as Facebook are mandated to operate. (Bloomberg)
Frame smart glasses
4/5 Features such as 70-degree field of view, light weight, eye-tracking movement, front camera and stereo speakers are expected in the first version of smart glasses. Coming to price, it is expected to be subsidized as smart glasses will have a huge development cost. (AP)
Frame smart glasses
5/5 Meta has already spent billions of dollars in the development of its AR smart glasses but is expecting the first iteration to have low sales. Along with Meta, companies like Apple have also already begun work towards development of smart glasses and it aims to launch its Mixed Reality glasses as early as late this year or in 2023. (REUTERS)
Frame smart glasses
View all Images
Check out the new AI-powered Frame smart glasses which can conduct a number of amazing actions with voice commands. (Brilliant Labs/ YouTube)

Wearable technology is expanding with companies bringing amazing innovations to the market. Now, we are entering the era of smart glasses which are capable of performing various tasks. From extremely expensive ones to mid-segment, the offerings are varied. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are among the most popular devices, although they are pricey. Now, a new company named Brilliant Labs has entered the market with its new Frame smart glasses. The newly introduced smart glasses come with “AI superpowers” which can perform a number of useful tasks with just voice prompts from the user. These actions include AI translations, identifying landmarks, conducting web searches, and more. Know more about this new technology here. Frame smart glasses are designed to adapt to the user's preferences for tasks, making it smarter with every use.

Brilliant Labs smart glasses

According to a report by The Verge, Frame smart glasses come with multimodal “AI superpowers.” These are open-source smart glasses capable of performing advanced tasks. They are priced at $349. The smart glasses can perform tasks such as identifying a specific location, translation or conducting a web search. All these tasks can be performed with voice prompts and the lens directly displays the information as an overlay. These glasses are connected with the Brilliant Labs app called Noa. Within the app, you'll find an AI assistant using OpenAI for visual analysis, Whisper for translation capabilities, and Perplexity for web search functionalities.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

The smart glass features a 640 x 400-pixel color micro OLED display with a 20-degree diagonal field of view. Additionally, Frame includes a 1280 x 720 camera and is powered by a nRF52840 Cortex-M4F CPU. It runs on a Lua-based custom operating system which is entirely open source. Frame smart glasses are backed by a 222mAh battery for lasting performance and it also consists of a microphone to capture voice prompts.

Notably, these smart glasses come with a funny-looking Mister Power charger which gives the glasses a big nose.

Also, read these top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 10:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets