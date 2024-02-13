AI-powered Frame smart glasses can translate, search, and analyse - just talk to them

Wearable technology is expanding with companies bringing amazing innovations to the market. Now, we are entering the era of smart glasses which are capable of performing various tasks. From extremely expensive ones to mid-segment, the offerings are varied. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are among the most popular devices, although they are pricey. Now, a new company named Brilliant Labs has entered the market with its new Frame smart glasses. The newly introduced smart glasses come with “AI superpowers” which can perform a number of useful tasks with just voice prompts from the user. These actions include AI translations, identifying landmarks, conducting web searches, and more. Know more about this new technology here. Frame smart glasses are designed to adapt to the user's preferences for tasks, making it smarter with every use.

Brilliant Labs smart glasses

According to a report by The Verge, Frame smart glasses come with multimodal “AI superpowers.” These are open-source smart glasses capable of performing advanced tasks. They are priced at $349. The smart glasses can perform tasks such as identifying a specific location, translation or conducting a web search. All these tasks can be performed with voice prompts and the lens directly displays the information as an overlay. These glasses are connected with the Brilliant Labs app called Noa. Within the app, you'll find an AI assistant using OpenAI for visual analysis, Whisper for translation capabilities, and Perplexity for web search functionalities.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

The smart glass features a 640 x 400-pixel color micro OLED display with a 20-degree diagonal field of view. Additionally, Frame includes a 1280 x 720 camera and is powered by a nRF52840 Cortex-M4F CPU. It runs on a Lua-based custom operating system which is entirely open source. Frame smart glasses are backed by a 222mAh battery for lasting performance and it also consists of a microphone to capture voice prompts.

Notably, these smart glasses come with a funny-looking Mister Power charger which gives the glasses a big nose.

Also, read these top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here.

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here.