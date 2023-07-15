Home Wearables News Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on smartwatches with over 70% off - Boat, Noise, Fire Boltt, more

This Prime Day sale brings you a hefty discount on smartwatches from Boat, Noise, Fire Boltt, more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 16:43 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: HAMMER Active 2.0 and Cyclone smartwatches unveiled; check prices
HAMMER India has unveiled 2 smartwatches and that too in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch launch is scheduled to happen on the occasion of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023 on July 15th. Amazon prime day sale is a much-awaited annual online sale that makes available tens of thousands of products with massive discounts. Check what these HAMMER smartwatches are all about. The smartwatches are available for purchase from July 15th, 2023, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Their prices range from Rs. 1299 to Rs. 1899. 
2/6  With its large 1.95" IPS display and 600 nits' brightness, the Active 2.0 smartwatch has a metallic body and detachable silicone straps with 2 color options (black & blue) that offer both durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
3/6 It has strong Bluetooth connectivity, and clear calling, and saves up to 50 contacts for seamless communication. It features IP67 water resistance, In-app GPS, weather updates, a stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control. (Hammer India)
4/6 The Cyclone boasts a striking 1.39" round display with a brightness of 600 nits, a 60 Hz refresh rate a metallic body, and a detachable strap with 4 color options (midnight black, coral peach, navy blue, ash grey) that offer durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
5/6 Users can enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker, and a microphone that enhances the calling experience. Security and customization are assured with password protection, multiple watch faces, and enjoy an IP67 water resistance for worry-free usage. (Hammer India)
6/6 The watch provides three menu styles and access to over 100 sports modes and over 100+ wallpapers through the supportive app, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can track and analyze their activities with ease.  (Hammer India)
Listing the five best smartwatches deals under Prime Day Sale.
Listing the five best smartwatches deals under Prime Day Sale. (Amazon)

Are you planning to buy smartwatches but waiting for an affordable deal then this Prime day deal can be your golden opportunity to invest in Smartwatches. The Amazon Prime Deal has started from today and will continue till 16th of July 2023. So you need to hurry up. Here we are listing the top 5 smartwatches with over 70% discount.

1. beatXP Marv Neo: Under Prime Day Deal Amazon is offering 87% discount on the beatXP Marv Neo. Making its price fall to Rs.899 instead of 6999.

B0BRFX19Y1-1

2. Boat Wave Call: This smartwatch is available with 85 % hefty discount on Amazon Prime day Sale. With which you can have it for just Rs.1199 instead of Rs.7900.

B0B5B6PQCT-2

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro: With 87% discount this smartwatch is currently available for just Rs.1559 instead of Rs.11999 under the Amazon Prime Day Deal.

B0BRKXXPZ7-3

4. Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling: This noise smartwatch has got a sweet deal on Amazon where you can get up to 72 % discount making the smartphone available for just Rs.1399 instead of 4999 under the Prime Day Deal.

B0BJ72WZQ7-4

5. boAt Wave Call 2: Last but not the least in the list is boAt Wave Call 2 which can be yours with 80% discount under Prime Day Deal making its price fall to Rs.1498 instead of Rs.7499.

B0C7WD7XNB-5

Additionally, you can also take the advantages of bank offers available on Amazon to further reduce the price of the smartwatch.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 16:43 IST
