boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch review: Snappy performance and cool design

What do you look for when you shop for a smartwatch? Most of the people look for affordability and performance. Today, there are N number of smartwatch brands out there in the market and it has become so difficult to choose from them as most of them have similar features and performance. However, you can make a good purchase if you figure out what you actually need. For me, a smartwatch should be as light-weighted as it can be. I don't like to feel my hands heavy while working or doing workouts. And, of course, the performance. Recently, I tried my hands on the metal strap version of boAt Storm call 2. I have been using this smartwatch for 15 days now and it was able to meet most of my expectations. However, every tech product has its limitations of its own. I came across some of them too. Let's delve into the details of this smartwatch.

Metal strap experience

When I unboxed the boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch, I was amazed by the presentation. boAT never fails to impress its audience with quirky stickers. These stickers give you excitement way before you have tried the watch. The moment I wrapped the metal magnetic strap of this boAt smartwatch, I was surprised by the weight. I didn't expect it to be so light. It felt like wearing feathers on my hand. When you wear this watch, it looks stylish because of the metal strap and black display, giving it a perfect classy look. This magnetic concept may seem so cool to most of the Gen Zs. However, my excitement about using this smartwatch didn't last long, as I was soon irritated by its magnetic strap. The strap often gets attracted to its charging points behind the display panel. You have to remove it every time and then wear it. I did not find it feasible. It attracts all the iron pieces around it when you are not wearing it. The strap also gets loose in a few hours. You have to adjust it multiple times.

boAt Storm Call 2 exciting features

boAT coins: Most of the features of the boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch are the same as any smartwatch available in the market. But, the feature that impressed me the most was the boAt Coins feature. I am a person who needs daily motivation to continue my workout sessions and this feature can help you provide that. This feature provides you with reward points when you complete an activity or workout successfully.

This interesting feature lets you earn rewards through your activities and workouts. This feature provides you a 5x power badge if you walk 5000 steps in a day, a 10x power badge if you walk 10000 steps, and more. The most exciting part is that you can redeem these vouchers and coupons on the boAt Crest App. For instance, if you earn 200 coins, you can get a 10 percent discount on the purchase of Reebok shoes. Please keep in mind that these offers may change from time to time. The boAT coin feature is an excellent way to get motivated and get rewards. So I would say, I loved this feature. (I still haven't earned enough boAt coins to get the reward, boAt will have to consider giving hefty rewards to motivate me for enough workout sessions!).

Watch faces: The other feature I found exciting was the customization of watch faces. You can customize your display screen with different backgrounds, themes, and widgets. It felt really cool to put a vintage boat as my watch face on the boAT watch. As boAT claims, this smartwatch can display 1000 plus watch faces.

Live Cricket and Football score: Sports lovers are totally going to love this smartwatch. This smartwatch is capable of providing you with live cricket and football match scores. Since the Cricket World Cup is going on, everyone wants to be updated about the daily cricket match scores. But, it must be difficult for you if you are a working professional like me. I don't get the chance to watch the matches most of the time and I find it distracting to unlock my phone and search for the live scores again and again. If your struggles are the same as mine, you will find boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch really useful. You can directly check the scores on your watch's 1.83 HD display just by moving your wrist a bit.

Overall Performance

Sensor performance: Now, it's time to talk about the most important part of a smartwatch which is the performance. I found the performance of boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch, more or less the same as the other smartwatches. I have a personal boAT wave call 2 smartwatch that I have used for more than 1 year now. If I compare both of these smartwatches, navigating through their apps almost felt the same. Both are really smooth to use. You can scroll through each and every feature very conveniently. But, yes, I found the sensors like accelerometer, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor more effective in boAt Storm Call 2. The Heart rate monitor slightly lags sometimes, but still, it is more accurate than my boAt Wave 2 smartwatch. The step counts were also not detected correctly sometimes. This smartwatch consists of 700 plus active modes, which is feasible for those who like to have multiple options. It is certified as IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Battery Performance: boAT Storm Call 2 comes with 230 mAh battery. It is mentioned on papers that this smartwatch gets fully charged in less than 2 hours and if we talk about the battery performance, it works for up to 4 to 6 days. My experience with this smartwatch was somehow aligned with the given features. It took one hour to charge this smartwatch fully. I used this smartwatch for three days without connecting it to Bluetooth and it had still 50 percent of the battery. When I connected it to Bluetooth, I could use it for slightly more than two days.

Bluetooth calling: The boAT Storm Call 2 features Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility. As per my experience, the Bluetooth calling quality was good. You can clearly listen to the voices on your calls. The connectivity never lagged while using it for 15 days.

So my overall experience with this smartwatch was really good, except the magnetic metal strap part. Those who find the magnetic straps easy to use might give it a chance. People can also try this out for its performance and classic design. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartwatch is Rs. 7499. If you do not feel comfortable with the metallic strap, you can try out the other boAT smartwatch options in the same price range, which provide the same features.