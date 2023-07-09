Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in India is Rs. 28,498. This is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cosmic Gray.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the much-needed refreshment needed in the affordable tablet space. In a world where every other brand simply makes a tablet for the sake of getting a share of the emerging demand in this segment, Xiaomi comes along with one that cares for the tablet experience. Yes, it is an iPad clone in a mega way but it does it tastefully.
