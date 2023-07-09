 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 28,498 in India with Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 8720 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹28,498
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
Android v11
8720 mAh
6 GB
511 grams
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in India is Rs. 28,498.  This is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cosmic Gray.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cosmic Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Expert Review

  • Superfast performance
  • Good display
  • Polished MIUI interface
  • Lack of LTE, GPS
  • Average battery life

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Verdict

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the much-needed refreshment needed in the affordable tablet space. In a world where every other brand simply makes a tablet for the sake of getting a share of the emerging demand in this segment, Xiaomi comes along with one that cares for the tablet experience. Yes, it is an iPad clone in a mega way but it does it tastefully. 

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8720 mAh

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 91 minutes

  • Capacity

    8720 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Colours

    Cosmic Gray

  • Weight

    511 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    254.6 mm

  • Thickness

    6.8 mm

  • Width

    166.2 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.2 %

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Model

    Mi Pad 5

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 3, 2022 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Also Known As

    Xiaomi Pad 5

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

  • Graphics

    Adreno 640

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 News

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: Winning combo of iPad polish, Android versatility

22 Aug 2022

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5