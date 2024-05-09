 Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se 8gb Ram Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 09 May 2024
Key Specs
₹14,999
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v13
8 GB
478 grams
Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray and Mint Green.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM

Lavender Purple, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Out of Stock
25% off

Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display

Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
₹19,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now

More from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE
  • Lavender Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 4 GB RAM
₹12,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Graphite Grey
₹14,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro
  • Dark Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,599
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹15,990
Check Details
Xiaomi Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM Competitors

18% OFF
Wishtel IRA T1030
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹16,483 ₹19,999
Buy Now
55% OFF
OPPO Pad Air 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,899 ₹34,999
Buy Now
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹14,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9
  • Gray
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 4 GB RAM
₹15,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se 8gb Ram Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 1032 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Height

    255.53 mm

  • Build Material

    Case: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    7.36 mm

  • Weight

    478 grams

  • Width

    167.08 mm

  • Colours

    Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, Mint Green

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.46 %

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x1920 px (FULL HD)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    MIUI Pad

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2024 (Official)

  • Model

    Redmi Pad SE 8GB RAM

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Tablets News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

