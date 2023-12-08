Xolo Q1011 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

XOLO Q1011 XOLO Q1011 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MT6582 Processor , 2250 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1011 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1011 now with free delivery.