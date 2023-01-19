 Xolo Q800 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q800

    XOLO Q800 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,556 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q800 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q800 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Xolo Q800 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 1 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 360(3G) / Up to 360(2G)
    • Up to 10(3G) / Up to 16(2G)
    • Up to 360(3G) / Up to 360(2G)
    • Up to 10(3G) / Up to 16(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 135.5 mm
    • 67 mm
    • Black
    • 9.6 mm
    • 143.5 grams
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 61.45 %
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 245 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • XOLO Q800
    • XOLO
    • March 8, 2013
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6589M
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Xolo Q800 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q800 in India?

    Xolo Q800 price in India at 9,556 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q800?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q800?

    How long does the Xolo Q800 last?

    What is the Xolo Q800 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q800 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Q800