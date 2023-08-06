Xolo Q900t Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

XOLO Q900T XOLO Q900T is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 11,988 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q900T from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q900T now with free delivery.