 Zopo Speed 8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Speed 8

    Zopo Speed 8

    Zopo Speed 8 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 31,500 in India with 21 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3600 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Speed 8 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Speed 8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27794/heroimage/zopo-speed-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27794/images/Design/zopo-speed-8-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27794/images/Design/zopo-speed-8-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹31,500
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    21 MP
    8 MP
    3600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹31,500
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    21 MP
    3600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Speed 8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 21 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3600 mAh
    Battery
    • 3600 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • No
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 152.5 mm
    • Black, Silver
    • 76.3 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 136 grams
    Display
    • 71.5 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Yes
    • July 20, 2016 (Official)
    • Speed 8
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Head: 0.422 W/kg, Body: 0.733 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6797
    • Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 21 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Back
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 27.1 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zopo Speed 8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Speed 8 in India?

    Zopo Speed 8 price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6797; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Speed 8?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Speed 8?

    What is the Zopo Speed 8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Speed 8 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zopo Speed 8