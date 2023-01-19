Zopo Speed 8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Zopo Speed 8 in India?
Zopo Speed 8 price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6797; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.