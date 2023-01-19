Zopo Speed 8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zopo Speed 8 Zopo Speed 8 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 31,500 in India with 21 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3600 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Speed 8 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Speed 8 now with free delivery.