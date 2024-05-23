 Apple Ipad Air 11 2024 Wifi 256gb Price in India(23 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB

Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB is a iPadOS v17 tablet, available price is Rs 69,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 23 May 2024
₹69,900
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)
iPadOS v17
8 GB
462 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB in India is Rs. 69,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 69,900.  This is the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple Ipad Air 11 2024 Wifi 256gb Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 28.93W

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Grey

  • Weight

    462 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    261 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.57 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1640x2360 px (QHD (2k))

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 25 fps

  • Model

    iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 256GB

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    May 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v17

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Shooting Modes

    Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    12 MP Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion Video HDR

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • USB Connectivity

    3.1, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple News

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What's new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison

14 May 2024
Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

    Apple Ipad Air 11 2024 Wifi 256gb