Apple Ipad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5g 256gb Price in India(23 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 84,900. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 84,900. This is the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey. ...Read More Read Less