Apple Ipad Air 13 2024 Wifi 256gb Price in India(23 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB

Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB is a iPadOS v17 tablet, available price is Rs 89,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 23 May 2024
AppleIPadAir132024WiFi256GB_RAM_8GB
AppleIPadAir132024WiFi256GB_ScreenSize_13.0inches(33.02cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39858/heroimage/162015-v1-apple-ipad-air-13-2024-wifi-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadAir132024WiFi256GB_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39858/heroimage/162015-v1-apple-ipad-air-13-2024-wifi-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadAir132024WiFi256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39858/heroimage/162015-v1-apple-ipad-air-13-2024-wifi-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadAir132024WiFi256GB_4
Key Specs
₹89,900
13.0 inches (33.02 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)
iPadOS v17
8 GB
617 grams
12 MP
₹89,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB in India is Rs. 89,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 89,900.  This is the Apple iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple iPad Air 13″

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
₹89,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 13″

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
₹89,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 13″

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
₹89,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 13″

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
₹104,900
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Air 13 2024 Wifi 256gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 36.59W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Grey

  • Weight

    617 grams

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    2048x2732 px (QHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    263 ppi

  • Screen Size

    13.0 inches (33.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    86.79 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 25 fps

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v17

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    iPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 256GB

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    May 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion Video HDR

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom

  • Shooting Modes

    Burst mode

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    3.1, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
